FinovateFall, The World’s premier fintech event Coming to NYC in September 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Informa PLC (“ Informa ”), a London-based events production, digital products and academic research services agency, will host FinovateFall , a pioneering fintech conference catering to the digital future of financial institutions. The event will be held in person from September 08-10, 2025, at The Marriott Marquis Times Square, NYC, New York.

Finovate is an industry-leading fintech conference by and for leading executives and renowned thought leaders who are revolutionizing the financial services industry. The event will feature 100-plus world-class speakers and sector experts, in addition to 60-plus innovative live product demos from exciting fintech startups as well as established players.

With over 2,000 senior business leaders including C-suite leaders, decision-makers, senior executives, and financial innovators expected to be at FinovateFall 2025, this is a unique opportunity for attendees to leverage the event’s networking-made-easy approach and the smart matchmaking tool to find the right connections and forge lasting relationships while discovering the latest market-moving trends. Strategic interactions supported by the specially designed scheduling and meeting app help drive fruitful new partnerships.

Finovate events attract senior representatives and elite thinkers from marquee institutions including Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Fidelity Investments, HSBC, ING, J.P. Morgan, and Lloyds.

The event series is highly regarded for its philosophy of being fast-paced and optimising executives’ time to ensure maximum business efficiency. In to-the-point sessions, attendees will benefit from incredible educational opportunities, access high-powered networking, and engage with insights-packed actionable intelligence.

Invited speakers and industry veterans will share their strategic insights at FinovateFall 2025 including Jon Lakefish , Founder, Lakefish Group; Syed Raza , Managing Director, FTI Consulting; Laurie Stewart , CEO, Sound Community Bank; Myrto Koimtzoglou , SVP, Chief Compliance Officer, Valley Strong Credit Union; and Ipsita Basu , Product Management Leader, Shopify, among several other distinguished leaders.

Greg Palmer , Vice President, Finovate will offer the welcome address on each day of the event.

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to delve into the minds of elite thinkers during energetic panel discussions across a wide spectrum of topics including:

Power Panel: Getting beyond the hype - how can financial services providers harness AI, GenAI & agentic AI to make money or save money?

Power Panel: As fraud threats continue to evolve & become a number one issue for the financial services industry how can all the players collaborate to safeguard their customers assets & their company’s reputation? What role can RegTech, GenAI & digital identity play?

Power Panel: As embedded finance expands beyond banking & now financial services are everywhere how can financial institutions capture the opportunity which could generate over $100 billion in revenue?

Power Panel: The customer experience revolution - how financial services providers can compete in a hyper personalised world. & meet customers at their point of need? What are the key lessons to learn from other industry verticals & from big tech companies about building customer trust?

During these and other high-impact sessions, global thought leaders and industry veterans will share their unique perspectives on the state of the market, showcase cutting-edge technological advancements and business innovations, and discuss the future of the fintech ecosystem. Invited speakers will be available across several interactive formats including keynote addresses, special addresses, Executive Briefings, panel discussions, Fireside Chats, and scheduled networking events, all under one roof in a lively but intimate and professional atmosphere.

To maximize learning from the event, sessions will be split across multiple knowledge streams including Financial Crime; Women in Fintech; Artificial Intelligence; Customer Experience; Future Banking, Lending; Open Banking and Payments.

In 2025, exciting live product demo shall feature exciting fintech start-ups such as Anonybit , boucoup by BankingON ; Casap ; Dimply and ebankIT , among others, providing an invaluable glimpse into the latest technological trends across the globe.

A Leaders+ invite-only pre-event will be held on the eve of the conference, i.e. Sunday, 7th September 2025. This gathering will offer a unique environment to make lasting industry connections in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

The pre-event shall include sessions on the emerging tech trends in the world of fintech and finance; consumer perceptions around AI in banking; navigating cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and digital assets; and The Fintech Book Club with four distinguished speakers.

The evening will conclude with a drinks and networking session with industry professionals from banks, asset managers, and insurance companies.

For executives and decision-makers, FinovateFall is a high-impact, must-attend event in within the fintech and financial space.

To register for the in-person event, kindly visit https://informaconnect.com/finovatefall/purchase/select-package/?vip_code=FKV2797IBN

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Festivals, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com .

General Contact

Finovate

www.Finovate.com

(800) 418-0980

Info@Finovate.com

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform providing tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies. Over the course of 18+ years, IBN has introduced over 65+ investor facing brands to the investment public and amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands amplify recognition and reach as well as help fulfill the unique needs of our rapidly growing and diverse base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of influential properties as well as leverage the energy and experience of our team of professionals to best serve our clients.

IBN’s Platform Solutions provide access to: (1) our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) through 65+ investor facing brands; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (4) a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to effectively reach target markets and demographics; (5) Press Release Enhancement to ensure accuracy and impact; (6) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (7) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications