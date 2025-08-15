ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Issue of Equity (DRIS)

15 August 2025

The Company announces that it has on 15 August 2025 allotted 1,375,307 Ordinary Shares of 1.6187p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 1.5p per Ordinary Share paid on 15 August 2025.

The shares were issued at 48.7p per share (being the latest published Net Asset Value adjusted for the dividend of 1.5p paid on 15 August 2025).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application is being made to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities respectively. It is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the shares will commence on or around 29 August 2025.

Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 324,558,473 which is also the total number of voting rights.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

