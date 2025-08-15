BlueGreen Alliance Announces New Solar Supply Chain Resource, Reveals Critical Gaps in Domestic Clean Manufacturing

Washington, D.C., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BlueGreen Alliance announced its latest supply chain analysis and map today. The resource details U.S. solar manufacturing and its ability to meet domestic demand.

This resource was developed in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI).

“A more robust domestic supply chain means more good jobs and more affordable energy for our communities,” said Alisa Petersen, Federal Policy Manager with RMI. “Making the subcomponents we need for solar energy here at home ensures clean energy is more reliable and accessible. This map is a great resource for understanding the gaps, so we know how and where to grow U.S. manufacturing for the solar industry.”

The United States currently has no capacity to produce polysilicon ingots and wafers, and very little capacity to produce solar cells. The country also has limited manufacturing capacity for other solar panel components like flat glass and power optimizers, meeting less than 25% of the demand for projected solar installations.

Solar energy adoption is increasingly important during a time of rising electricity load growth.

“American workers cannot afford to see the solar industry collapse,” said BlueGreen Alliance Vice President of Manufacturing and Industrial Policy Ted Fertik. “For no good reason, America is missing out on the huge opportunity to lead in manufacturing clean technology components and create good-paying jobs across the country.”