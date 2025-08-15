Applied AI in the Energy & Utilities Market 2025-2029 - Critical Grid Modernization Driving Industry Growth at 27.3% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applied AI in Energy And Utilities Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The applied AI in energy and utilities market is projected to expand by USD 1.46 billion between 2024 and 2029, presenting a robust CAGR of 27.3% within the forecasted period. The comprehensive market analysis delivers an in-depth view of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor insights, evaluating approximately 25 prominent vendors.

Current analysis highlights market drivers such as imperative grid modernization, global decarbonization efforts, renewable energy integration, and the relentless drive for operational efficiency and cost reduction.

Key industry developments include generative AI acting as a potent catalyst for predictive maintenance and sophisticated operational simulations. Innovation in AI-driven grid modernization facilitates seamless integration of distributed energy resources, and advanced AI algorithms are set to revolutionize energy trading and demand response strategies, driving significant market demand.

Data was meticulously gathered using both primary and secondary research methodologies, incorporating insights from key industry participants. The report dissects comprehensive market sizing, segmented regional analysis, and an extensive vendor landscape, alongside key company analysis with historical and predicted data.

The applied AI in energy and utilities market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Application:

Renewables management

Demand forecasting

Grid management

Energy management and optimization

Others

By Technology:

Machine learning

Predictive analytics

Deep learning

Computer vision

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Areas Covered:

Market sizing and forecast

Industry analysis

Vendor analysis includes renowned entities. The analysis also tackles upcoming trends and challenges to aid companies in formulating strategies and leveraging growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ABB Ltd.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Arundo Analytics Inc.

BIDGELY INC.

C3.ai Inc.

General Electric Co.

Google LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Landis Gyr AG

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

SparkCognition Inc.

Stem Inc.

Verdigris Technologies Inc.

