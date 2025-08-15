Peracetic Acid Market Report 2025-2033 | Key Players Focus on Sustainability and Innovation to Drive Growth

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peracetic Acid Market Report by Grade, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peracetic acid market size reached USD 1.04 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach USD 1.90 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55% during 2025-2033. The market is predominantly driven by the heightening chemical demand in key industries like wastewater treatment, food safety, and healthcare due to its exceptional disinfection attributes and environmentally friendly nature. Moreover, increasing regulatory aid and environmental concerns is also supporting market expansion.







Peracetic Acid Market Analysis:

Major Market Drivers: The market is chiefly driven by the increasing demand in industries such as healthcare, water treatment, and food processing due to its exceptional disinfection abilities. Its biodegradable and eco-friendly profile aligns with rising environmental concerns, further boosting product demand. In addition, regulatory assistance from administrative bodies endorsing sustainable disinfection chemicals has fostered its extensive adoption. Moreover, escalating awareness regarding hygiene and sanitation, particularly in the post-pandemic landscape, also spurs market expansion. The dynamism of peracetic acid in mitigating broad range of sanitation issues makes it an ideal choice in numerous industries.

Key Market Trends: The magnifying utilization of the chemical in sectors such as food processing and healthcare, coupled with technological innovations in chemical formulations, are key trends significantly contributing to a positive peracetic acid market outlook. The need for biodegradable and sustainable disinfectants is currently escalating, with peracetic acid rapidly gaining momentum because of its minimal impact on the ecosystem. In addition, the inclination toward non-toxic, greener substitutes in industrial sanitation further solidifies its market position. Moreover, advancements in storage and packaging methods are improving the chemical's shelf life, reinforcing its adoption across diverse segments.

Geographical Trends: Europe is the dominant regional market primarily due to its strict environmental policies and robust industrial base. Countries like the UK, France, and Germany are major contributors, where product demand in predominantly propelled by its versatile applications in healthcare, food safety, or water treatment segments. In addition, governmental organizations of Europe are currently focusing on the utilization of environmentally friendly chemicals, resultantly bolstering the prominence of peracetic acid. The region's emphasis on hygiene regulations and sustainability across crucial industries fortifies its leadership in the global market.

Competitive Landscape: Some of the major market players in the peracetic acid industry include Aditya Birla Chemicals, Airedale Chemical Company, Diversey Inc., Ecolab Inc., Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Evonik Industries, FMC Corporation, Jubilant Life Sciences, Kemira Chemicals, Lenntech, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., National Peroxide Ltd., PeroxyChem, Seitz GmbH, Solvay S.A., among many others.

Challenges and Opportunities: Some of the key peracetic acid market recent opportunities are arising from increased implementation of regulatory policies to leverage sustainable disinfection chemicals, particularly in industries such as healthcare and food. However, various challenges are witnessed in the market, like storage as well as handling complications due to the highly reactive nature of the product.

The market also experiences intense competition from alternative disinfectants, which could significantly restrict the market expansion. Despite such challenges, technological innovations in formulations and amplifying awareness among both producers and consumers regarding environmental safety offer substantial prospects for further product expansion in diverse industries globally, with particular emphasis on heightening demand for non-toxic, greener products.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



