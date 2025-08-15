Applied AI in Healthcare Market 2025-2029: Key Investment Opportunities for Treatment & Care, Administrative & Operational Efficiency, Diagnostic, and Disease Prevention & Management Applications

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applied AI in Healthcare Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The applied AI in healthcare market is projected to experience significant growth, with an increase of USD 75.23 billion anticipated during 2024-2029, at an impressive CAGR of 37.3%. This robust expansion highlights the market's dynamic nature and the essential role of AI in transforming healthcare operations. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, emerging trends, and growth drivers, alongside a detailed vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 vendors.

Key market growth is fueled by the proliferation of big data and the growing demand for actionable insights. These insights are vital for enhancing operational efficiency and mitigating clinician burnout. Additionally, continuous advancements in AI algorithms and computational infrastructure further propel market development.

The rise of generative AI in clinical and administrative workflows, coupled with the increase in multimodal AI for comprehensive patient analysis, are highlighted as key drivers of market growth. Additionally, the proliferation of AI at the edge for point-of-care diagnostics is expected to contribute to increased market demand.

The report integrates primary and secondary information from key industry participants, providing comprehensive market size data, regional segment analysis, and vendor landscapes, along with insights into key companies involved in the market.

The applied AI in healthcare market is segmented as follows:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Application:

Treatment and care

Administrative and operational efficiency

Diagnostic

Disease prevention and management

By End-user:

Hospitals and clinics

Research and academic institutes

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report covers the following key areas:

Applied AI In Healthcare Market sizing

Applied AI In Healthcare Market forecast

Applied AI In Healthcare Market industry analysis

A detailed vendor analysis is designed to help clients bolster their market positions. The report provides an in-depth evaluation of leading vendors including AiCure, Augmedix Inc., CloudMedx Inc., and many others. Insights on upcoming trends and challenges are included to inform strategic planning and leverage growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AiCure

Augmedix Inc

CloudMedx Inc.

Eko Devices Inc.

Enlitic Inc.

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lunit Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oncora Medical Inc.

PathAI Inc.

Qventus Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Tempus Labs Inc.

Verantos Inc.

XpertDox LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17redu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.