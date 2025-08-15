From Everyday to Extreme, toolant Launches Brand New Line of Hand Tools

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, toolant, a tool and accessories brand built around real-world needs, announced the launch of its brand new hand tools collection designed for automotive enthusiasts and professional car detailers alike. From everyday to extreme use, the collection features two groundbreaking products: the toolant 10-inch Plier Wrench and the toolant ⅜’’ Drive Flex Head Ratchet Wrench.

Sick of rummaging through your toolbox from task to task for the right size wrench? The toolant Plier Wrench provides the ultimate cost-performance replacement for adjustable wrenches. With wide jaw capacity, opening up to 52 mm (2’’) and the fast, self-adjusting mechanism, which quickly adjusts the jaw size with a push-lock button, the Plier Wrench is extremely versatile for different spaces and tasks. With no repositioning required after each turn, users can stop adjusting and start wrenching with one tool for gripping, tightening and holding—without any slips.

The Plier Wrench is made up of a premium CR-V steel frame and parallel smooth jaws, engineered for a firm, slip-free grip, making it highly durable and effective – built to improve efficiency and resist corrosion for long-term use. It was designed with the user in mind, down to the lever, which consists of a 10:1 leverage ratio to reduce hand strain during extended use.





The collection also includes toolant’s Compact Drive Flex Head Ratchet Wrench , representing the smallest head in its class to provide unparalleled access in extremely tight spaces. No room? No problem. The combination of its compact design and advanced mechanics make it the perfect tool for intricate work in engines or machinery. It boasts an ultra-compact head, ⅜’’ drive in a ¼’’ body, for nearly unlimited access in tight spaces, as well as a 90-tooth, 4° swing and an 11-position locking flex head for maximum precision in these confined areas.





With ergonomic leverage through the long handle and easy “on/off” switch, users experience 35% less fatigue, making getting to those hard-to-reach places a little less taxing.

The Drive Flex Head Ratchet Wrench is tough and durable. With 1.5x ASME torque ensuring this wrench can withstand up to 75,000 cycles, and a lifetime guarantee, users can rest easy knowing toolant is offering worry-free performance that will last.

Raising the standard for everyday tools, these products join toolant’s growing lineup of practical, high-performance solutions shaped by those who use them most including the toolant Impact Magnetic Nut Driver and the toolant Tap and Die Set .

The new innovative products – toolant Plier Wrench ($25.99) and the Compact Drive Flex Head Ratchet Wrench ($27.99) – are now available on Amazon, ensuring easy access for DIYers and professionals alike.

About toolant

toolant is a tool and accessories brand built around real-world needs with a mission to solve real problems through rapid, user-driven development. With a focus on engineering precision and continuous improvement, toolant turns feedback into function and measures progress through the lens of how meaningfully each new product outperforms its predecessor. Built on iteration and driven by innovation, toolant evolves with its users, one improvement at a time.

