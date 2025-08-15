AI in Automotive Market Trends and Outlook 2025-2029 by Component, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type and Region

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Automotive Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in automotive market is predicted to expand significantly, with a projected growth of USD 11.97 billion from 2024 to 2029, advancing at a robust CAGR of 29% throughout the forecast period.

This comprehensive report on this burgeoning market offers an insightful analysis, encompassing market size forecasts, key trends, growth drivers, and potential challenges alongside an extensive vendor analysis profiling approximately 25 leading vendors in the sector.

Presenting an updated analysis of the current market landscape, the report highlights the forces driving this growth, including a pressing need for enhanced vehicle safety, a continuous push towards autonomous driving technologies, increasing consumer demand for sophisticated in-cabin experiences, and the drive for economic and operational efficiencies in commercial vehicles.

The shift towards centralized computing and software-defined vehicle architectures is identified as a key driver for market expansion in the forthcoming years. Emerging trends such as generative AI for in-cabin advancements and end-to-end AI and vision-first autonomous driving architectures are expected to fuel significant market demands.

Market Segmentation:

By Component: Hardware Software Services

By Technology: Machine learning Computer vision Deep learning Context awareness Natural language processing

By Application: Semi-autonomous vehicles Fully-autonomous vehicles

By Vehicle Type: Passenger vehicles Commercial vehicles

By Geographical Landscape: North America APAC Europe South America Middle East and Africa



Scope of Report:

AI In Automotive Market Sizing

AI In Automotive Market Forecast

AI In Automotive Market Industry Analysis

This report also provides a thorough vendor analysis designed to optimize client market positioning, featuring detailed evaluations of leading vendors. By including insights on upcoming trends and challenges, the analysis aids companies in strategic planning and leveraging future growth prospects effectively.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aptiv PLC

Aurora Innovation Inc.

Baidu Inc.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Hyundai Motor Co.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Renault SAS

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Valeo SA

Waymo LLC

XPeng Inc.

Zoox

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqfjao

