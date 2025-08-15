Applied AI in Retail & e-Commerce Market 2025-2029: Hyper-Personalization and Supply Chain Optimization Drive Industry Growth at 28.6% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applied AI in Retail and E-Commerce Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The applied AI in retail and e-commerce market is poised to grow significantly, with projections indicating an increase of USD 77.56 billion during 2024-2029, achieving a CAGR of 28.6% during this period. This comprehensive report provides a detailed market analysis, capturing the market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a thorough vendor analysis covering approximately 25 vendors.

The analysis offers insights into the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends and drivers that influence the overall market environment. Key factors fueling the market include the escalating demand for hyper-personalization, enhanced customer experience, improvements in supply chain optimization, operational efficiency, and the advancements in AI technology.

Identifying the rise of generative AI for hyper-personalization and content creation as a key growth driver, the report forecasts strong market demand, energized by autonomous supply chain developments and the evolution of the phygital store experience.

The applied AI in retail and e-commerce market segmentation:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

By End-user:

Fashion and apparel

Electronics and appliances

Grocery and FMCG

Beauty and personal care

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report covers key areas including:

Applied AI In Retail And E-Commerce Market Sizing

Applied AI In Retail And E-Commerce Market Forecast

Applied AI In Retail And E-Commerce Market Industry Analysis

The vendor analysis assists clients in enhancing their market position. Detailed evaluations are provided for leading market vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon.com Inc.

BloomReach Inc.

C3.ai Inc.

Capgemini Service SAS

Fujitsu Ltd.

Google LLC

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

Symphony Innovation LLC

Talkdesk Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

