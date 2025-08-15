Automotive AI Chipset Market Report 2025-2029: Innovations in Digital Cockpit Technology Boosting Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive AI Chipset Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive AI chipset market is poised for significant growth, predicted to expand by USD 7.61 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a robust CAGR of 20.8%. This comprehensive market analysis provides insights into size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, complemented by a vendor analysis of about 25 key players.

Currently, the market thrives on the rising demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the push towards fully autonomous vehicles. Innovations in digital cockpit technology are redefining the in-vehicle experience, while a shift towards software-defined vehicles and centralized electronic/electrical architectures is setting the stage for future expansion.

The shift towards centralized compute and domain consolidation emerges as a significant market growth driver. The integration of generative AI and large language models, along with strategic vertical integration and custom OEM silicon, underscore the market's expansion potential.

The research combines primary and secondary data, incorporating industry inputs for a precise analysis. It features historical and forecast data, comprehensive market size insights, detailed segmentation, regional analysis, and an extensive vendor landscape review.

Automotive AI Chipset Market Segmentation

By Product:

GPUs

ASICs

FPGAs

CPUs

Others

By Application:

ADAS

Autonomous vehicles

Infotainment systems

Predictive maintenance

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Two-wheelers

Special-purpose vehicles

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report encompasses a detailed industry analysis, covering area insights such as sizing, forecasts, and competitive analysis. A robust vendor analysis is designed to enhance market positioning.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Ambarella Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Black Sesame International Holding Ltd.

Ceva Inc.

General Motors Co.

Horizon Robotics

Infineon Technologies AG

Mobileye Technologies Ltd.

NIO Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Tesla Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Waymo LLC

XPeng Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h579bs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.