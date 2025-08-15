Automotive AI Chipset Market Report 2025-2029: Innovations in Digital Cockpit Technology Boosting Market Growth

The automotive AI chipset market offers growth potential driven by demand for ADAS, full autonomy, and centralized e/e architectures. Opportunities abound in GPUs, ASICs, FPGAs for ADAS, autonomous vehicles, and infotainment, with strategic vertical integration and generative AI enhancing in-vehicle experiences.

The automotive AI chipset market is poised for significant growth, predicted to expand by USD 7.61 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a robust CAGR of 20.8%. This comprehensive market analysis provides insights into size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, complemented by a vendor analysis of about 25 key players.

Currently, the market thrives on the rising demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the push towards fully autonomous vehicles. Innovations in digital cockpit technology are redefining the in-vehicle experience, while a shift towards software-defined vehicles and centralized electronic/electrical architectures is setting the stage for future expansion.

The shift towards centralized compute and domain consolidation emerges as a significant market growth driver. The integration of generative AI and large language models, along with strategic vertical integration and custom OEM silicon, underscore the market's expansion potential.

The research combines primary and secondary data, incorporating industry inputs for a precise analysis. It features historical and forecast data, comprehensive market size insights, detailed segmentation, regional analysis, and an extensive vendor landscape review.

Automotive AI Chipset Market Segmentation

By Product:

  • GPUs
  • ASICs
  • FPGAs
  • CPUs
  • Others

By Application:

  • ADAS
  • Autonomous vehicles
  • Infotainment systems
  • Predictive maintenance
  • Others

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger vehicles
  • Commercial vehicles
  • Two-wheelers
  • Special-purpose vehicles

By Geographical Landscape:

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

The report encompasses a detailed industry analysis, covering area insights such as sizing, forecasts, and competitive analysis. A robust vendor analysis is designed to enhance market positioning.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
  • Ambarella Inc.
  • Baidu Inc.
  • Black Sesame International Holding Ltd.
  • Ceva Inc.
  • General Motors Co.
  • Horizon Robotics
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Mobileye Technologies Ltd.
  • NIO Ltd.
  • NVIDIA Corp.
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Renesas Electronics Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V.
  • Tesla Inc.
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Waymo LLC
  • XPeng Inc.

