Conveyor Belts Market Outlook 2025-2029: IoT-Enabled Systems and Steel Cord Belts Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

The global conveyor belt market is projected to expand by USD 1.53 billion between 2024 and 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during this period. This comprehensive report offers an exhaustive analysis of the market's dynamics, including market size forecasts, emerging trends, growth catalysts, and potential challenges. Vendor analysis covers approximately 25 prominent vendors.

The report delivers a current assessment of the market conditions, the latest trends, and the driving forces shaping the industry. It underscores the increasing demand for automation in material handling, the growing adoption of e-commerce and logistics, and the imperative for cost reduction in manufacturing operations as primary market drivers.

The study highlights the increasing implementation of IoT-enabled conveyor belt systems as a key growth driver, alongside the rising demand for steel cord conveyor belts and their expanding usage in warehouses.

Market Segmentation

By End-user:

Retail

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Others

By Type:

Unit Handling

Bulk Handling

By Product Type:

Light-weight

Medium-weight

Heavy-weight

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Areas Covered in the Report:

Conveyor Belt Market Sizing

Conveyor Belt Market Forecast

Conveyor Belt Market Industry Analysis

An in-depth vendor analysis is designed to help clients enhance their market position. The report features detailed assessments of several leading vendors. It also details forthcoming trends and challenges to inform strategic planning and optimize growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ACMI SPA

Apollo Group B.V.

Beumer Group GmbH and Co. KG

Carolina Material Handling Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Eriez Manufacturing Co.

FIVES SAS

FLSmidth and Co. AS

Forbo Management SA

Habasit International AG

Heat and Control Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co.

ICONVEY and HONGSBELT

Indpro Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Shriram Beltings

Techflow Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Telschig GmbH

Toyota Industries Corp.

Vac-U-Max

VIBRA MASCHINENFABRIK SCHULTHEIS GmbH and Co.

