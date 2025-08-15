INK’s Be There Before® Methodology Gets Registered

Austin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INK's signature Be There Before® methodology has received its registered trademark from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This legal protection acknowledges our formal approach to proactivity: a method that combines partnership, integrated communications, and analysis to ensure we're always seeing around corners for our clients.

"This trademark is much more than a legal moment for us, it's validation that INK's approach stands out in the agency world," said Starr Million Baker, CEO and co-founder of INK. "Be There Before operationalizes our core belief that clients shouldn't have to ask. We believe there's always a better way - Be There Before is how we find it."

The Be There Before methodology has been honed over more than 20 years, shaping a proprietary framework and company-wide practice designed to foster lasting partnerships, integrate communications across channels and drive measurable business impacts. Now, it's officially protected as INK's own intellectual property.

Be There Before is a methodology married to a mindset. Its systems guide how INKers apply critical thinking and AI-driven communications tools to prioritize proactivity, enabling us to deliver programs that grow in impact over time.

"A universal truth in our industry is that clients hire agencies to help them see what's coming next. But too often, clients come to us with stories of agencies that fell into reactive rhythms or put execution and upselling ahead of solving problems," said Kari Hernandez, INK's Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder. "Be There Before was born out of the desire to be a different kind of agency – one where proactivity isn't aspirational, it's operational."

Every INKer is trained and certified on the Be There Before methodology to ensure a shared mindset around what it means to lead with insight and make strategic recommendations before our clients ask. This enables proactivity for every client, whether a tech startup or an energy enterprise, and empowers our teams to scale strategic thinking and business impacts in a consistent, repeatable way.

Our methodology includes three core pillars that guide the way we stay proactive and get results for every client.

First, partnerships should be proactive. To us, this means the client should never have to ask. By using design-thinking techniques to get to new ideas, structuring our teams with Be There Before certified practitioners across integrated communications specialties, planning and account leadership, and following a 360° program approach, we build partnerships immersed in proactivity.

Second, communication strategies should be integrated. We build programs to an 80/20 rule (80% known, 20% space for yet unknown opportunities). Our integrated storytelling spans public relations, content, creative, research, digital and brand strategy across paid, earned, shared and owned channels. Our Be There Before Energy and Be There Before Tech Media Trends Analysis help clients capitalize on developing narratives.

Finally, analysis is key. At INK, measurement is honest and clear, the analysis informs strategy, encouraging iteration of the plan, and showing the business impact of the money being spent on communications. Program analysis includes alignment with company goals and quality over quantity KPIs for the right internal audiences. Our Media Quality Footprint measures the quality of each article against the quality of the outlet in which it appears, showing the true value of coverage to the client's business.

Systems within the Be There Before methodology will continue to evolve as media, technology and business landscapes shift. But at its core, Be There Before will always reflect our commitment to be a proactive partner that drives business impact for our clients.

"The trademark is a cool milestone, but more importantly, it underscores our commitment to be the proactive partner clients deserve," added Baker. "When we say we'll help you make meaningful progress — Be There Before is how we do it."



INK Communications Co. is an award-winning B2B tech and energy communications agency specializing in integrated programs that combine public relations, thought leadership, digital and content marketing, brand strategy, and creative services. Be There Before®, INK's trademarked methodology for proactivity, is a proprietary framework and company-wide practice designed to foster lasting partnerships, integrate communications across channels, and drive measurable business impacts.

