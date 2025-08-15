Ethanol Bus Industry Report 2025 | Market to Surpass $4 Billion by 2033 as Governments Worldwide Turn to Ethanol Buses to Curb Carbon Emissions

The global ethanol bus market sees opportunities in the rising adoption of eco-friendly transport due to environmental consciousness and government initiatives. Technological advancements in biofuels, especially in emerging economies like India, further drive growth for ethanol buses, pivoting towards greener alternatives.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethanol Bus Market Report by Type, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ethanol bus market, valued at USD 1.77 billion in 2024, is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it could reach USD 4.02 billion by 2033.

This represents a promising compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.04% from 2025 to 2033. Ethanol buses, powered by ethanol from sustainable resources like agricultural feedstock, offer an eco-friendly, cost-effective alternative to traditional fossil fuel-powered buses. As a result, their adoption by public and governmental transportation sectors is on the rise.

The demand for green fuels and eco-friendly vehicles is a key factor driving market growth. First-generation biofuels, such as bioethanol, derived from crops, along with second-generation biofuels from biomasses and agricultural waste, contribute significantly to this expansion. Growing environmental awareness, coupled with government initiatives aimed at curbing air pollution, further fuel market momentum.

Notably, countries like India are deploying ethanol buses on a large scale to reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions while providing an economical method of public transport. Technological advancements in biofuel production, including enhanced biomass and yeast performance, are refining ethanol manufacturing processes, creating a favorable market outlook.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What is the expected growth rate of the global ethanol bus market during 2025-2033?
  • What are the key factors driving the global ethanol bus market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ethanol bus market?
  • What is the breakup of the global ethanol bus market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the global ethanol bus market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the global ethanol bus market based on the ethanol source?
  • What are the key regions in the global ethanol bus market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global ethanol bus market?

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages136
Forecast Period2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$1.77 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$4.02 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • AUDI AG
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
  • Ford Motor Credit Company LLC
  • General Motors Company
  • Isuzu Motors Limited
  • Jaguar Land Rover Limited
  • Deere & Company
  • Nissan Motor Company
  • Scania CV AB
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Volkswagen AG

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

  • First-Generation Ethanol Bus
  • Second-Generation Ethanol Bus

Breakup by Application:

  • School
  • Municipal Traffic
  • Others

Breakup by Ethanol Source:

  • Corn
  • Sugarcane
  • Wheat
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbw146

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Ethanol Bus Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Bus
                            
                            
                                Buses
                            
                            
                                Commercial Vehicles
                            
                            
                                Ethanol Bus
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading