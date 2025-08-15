Bitcoin Swift Enters Final Four Days of Stage 5 Presale With Over $700,000 in Sales and $60,000+ Rewards Distributed

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a blockchain project integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with a Proof-of-Yield (PoY) reward system, has entered the final four days of Stage 5 in its ongoing presale. The project has reported participation from more than 2,600 investors, generating over $700,000 in token sales to date and distributing more than $60,000 in staking rewards since the presale began.

The project’s token price is currently set at $5 in Stage 5. According to the team, the price will rise to $6 in Stage 6, with a launch price targeted at $15. PoY rewards, which are automatically distributed at the end of each presale stage, currently offer a 96% annual percentage yield (APY) for Stage 5 participants. Stage 6 will offer an APY of 83%.

Short Presale Cycle With Immediate Rewards

The Bitcoin Swift presale is designed to last just 64 days in total, which is shorter than the typical cycle for comparable blockchain fundraising events. The project has placed emphasis on immediate participation benefits through its PoY mechanism, in which rewards are programmed directly into the protocol for distribution after each stage rather than being deferred until network launch.

Stage 5’s conclusion marks an important point in the presale timeline, as token pricing will increase while reward rates decrease in the following stage. This setup, the team says, is intended to incentivize early entry and maintain momentum during the fundraising process.

Tiered Bonus Structure and Referral Program

As part of its current presale stage, Bitcoin Swift is offering a tiered bonus program:

Tier 1 : $100 – $1,999 → 10% bonus tokens

: $100 – $1,999 → 10% bonus tokens Tier 2 : $2,000 – $4,999 → 20% bonus tokens

: $2,000 – $4,999 → 20% bonus tokens Tier 3: Over $5,000 → 40% bonus tokens



In addition to the tiered structure, a referral program remains active, providing both the referrer and the referee with an additional 10% bonus on each completed transaction. The bonus programs apply only during the presale period and are separate from the PoY reward distributions.

Technology and Development Roadmap

Bitcoin Swift currently operates on the Solana blockchain, chosen for its high throughput capabilities and low transaction costs. This integration allows for thousands of transactions per second and access to an existing ecosystem of over 400 projects.

The team’s long-term plan includes the development of a proprietary blockchain by 2026. According to the project’s roadmap, the forthcoming network will incorporate a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model. It will also deploy AI-powered smart contracts and AI oracles, which are designed to adjust network parameters — such as reward distribution — in response to market activity, energy efficiency metrics, and other relevant conditions.

This approach, the team states, is intended to provide scalability while maintaining compliance readiness, allowing for future integrations with both retail and institutional participants.

Security, Trust, and Compliance

Multiple independent verifications reinforce Bitcoin Swift’s credibility:

This level of transparency signals to both retail and institutional players that Bitcoin Swift is serious about building a compliant, long-term ecosystem.

Influencer Buzz

The crypto community has taken notice.

Crypto Sister praised Bitcoin Swift for its hybrid PoW/PoS consensus and AI-driven adaptability, noting its potential to outpace other Layer 1 projects.



praised Bitcoin Swift for its hybrid PoW/PoS consensus and AI-driven adaptability, noting its potential to outpace other Layer 1 projects. Crypto Show highlighted the rare combination of immediate PoY earnings with high scalability, framing it as a project with “both short-term upside and long-term staying power.”



Exchange Listing Discussions

The Bitcoin Swift team has indicated that it is in early discussions with several cryptocurrency exchanges regarding post-launch listings. Exchanges named by the team include MEXC, KuCoin, and LBank. While no formal agreements have been announced, the team has stated that listing preparations are part of its near-term adoption strategy following the presale.

Market Context

Bitcoin Swift’s presale is taking place during a period of increased attention to blockchain projects integrating artificial intelligence. AI technologies are being deployed within the sector for tasks such as network optimization, smart contract adaptability, and market data processing. By combining AI-enabled contract systems with an immediate reward mechanism, Bitcoin Swift positions itself in a niche that addresses both current income potential for participants and longer-term infrastructure development.

Next Steps for Participants

The final four days of Stage 5 present the last opportunity to acquire BTC3 tokens at the $5 price point before the increase to $6 in Stage 6. With reward rates set to adjust downward in the next phase, the team notes that participants entering during the current stage will benefit from both the lower token price and higher APY.

The presale’s structure, with automatic PoY distributions at each stage, allows participants to receive staking rewards without waiting for the network to go live. The project’s audits, KYC verification, and planned technology upgrades are aimed at supporting its post-launch operational readiness.

About Bitcoin Swift (BTC3)

Bitcoin Swift is a blockchain project integrating AI-powered smart contracts, a Proof-of-Yield rewards system, and a hybrid PoW/PoS consensus mechanism. Initially launched on the Solana blockchain, BTC3 plans to transition to its own network in 2026, offering scalability, compliance readiness, and adaptive network functionality.

For more information, visit: https://bitcoinswift.com

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

