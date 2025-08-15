Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market Analysis 2018-2024 and Opportunity Forecast 2025-2030 Featuring Thales, Leonardo, Honeywell International and Other Leading Players

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market by System Type (Hardware, Services, Software), Technology (Ads-B, Radar, Satellite Based), Application, End User, Deployment Mode - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market is evolving quickly to address pressing airspace management needs, presenting substantial opportunities for organizations seeking operational optimization, regulatory compliance, and competitive differentiation.

Market Snapshot: Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market Overview

The Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market grew from USD 4.12 billion in 2024 to USD 4.70 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 13.28%, reaching USD 8.72 billion by 2030. Increasing air traffic, rising passenger volumes, and shifting regulatory priorities are primary drivers transforming this sector. The growing need for precise sequencing of aircraft in high-density airspace fuels industry adoption across global markets. Vendors and stakeholders are prioritizing digitalization, automation, and resilient supply structures to enhance system reliability and throughput.

Scope & Segmentation

Market coverage is comprehensive, analyzing all components and deployment patterns influencing stakeholder decisions.

System Types: Hardware (ground equipment and onboard modules), Services (consulting, installation, maintenance, and support), and Software (conflict detection, sequencing optimization, and trajectory prediction)

Hardware (ground equipment and onboard modules), Services (consulting, installation, maintenance, and support), and Software (conflict detection, sequencing optimization, and trajectory prediction) Technologies: Radar systems (primary and secondary), ADS-B (In and Out), Satellite-based solutions (geo and low earth orbit satellites)

Radar systems (primary and secondary), ADS-B (In and Out), Satellite-based solutions (geo and low earth orbit satellites) Applications: Arrival management (final sequence, metering), Departure management (pre-departure, pushback coordination), Surface management (gate and taxi sequencing)

Arrival management (final sequence, metering), Departure management (pre-departure, pushback coordination), Surface management (gate and taxi sequencing) End Users: Air Navigation Service Providers (federal and private), Airlines (cargo, commercial, low cost), Airports (international and regional)

Air Navigation Service Providers (federal and private), Airlines (cargo, commercial, low cost), Airports (international and regional) Deployment Modes: Cloud-based (private/public), Hybrid (edge, mixed), On-premise installations

Cloud-based (private/public), Hybrid (edge, mixed), On-premise installations Regions: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe/Middle East/Africa (UK, Germany, France, UAE, South Africa, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asian markets)

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Advanced aircraft sequencing solutions are central to minimizing flight delays and maximizing runway utilization, supporting stakeholders' capacity and efficiency objectives.

AI-driven automation and machine learning models are fundamentally reshaping sequencing workflows, resulting in increasingly predictive and adaptive air traffic processes.

Interoperability standards, modular software, and collaborative ecosystems are enabling more seamless integration across diverse airport and airline environments worldwide.

Investment in digital towers and remote management centers broadens operational reach and consistency, especially in resource-constrained or remote airport contexts.

Companies adopting localized manufacturing and robust vendor diversification are better positioned to mitigate supply-side risks and maintain business agility.

Tariff Impact: Navigating US Policy Shifts

New United States tariffs introduced in 2025 significantly influenced global supply chains for aircraft sequencing systems. Manufacturers and service providers now face increased sourcing costs and recalibrated project budgets, primarily due to added duties on imports of radar, surveillance, and satellite hardware. Organizations are accelerating strategies for localized production, diversification of vendor relationships, and nearshore manufacturing alliances. Some stakeholders prioritize investment in software optimization to extend the lifecycle of current hardware assets, reducing exposure to procurement volatility. Adaptation to policy changes has encouraged end-to-end supply chain visibility and new approaches to technology deployment.

Methodology & Data Sources

This research combines extensive secondary data analysis with structured primary interviews. Key sources include regulatory documents, technical journals, and corporate disclosures, complemented by in-depth discussions with sector executives. Validity was ensured through quantitative modeling and cross-functional stakeholder reviews.

Why This Report Matters

Enables executives to anticipate major shifts in technology adoption, regulatory trends, and market structure within aircraft sequencing systems.

Provides actionable intelligence on mitigating operational risks, optimizing resource allocation, and prioritizing digital investments for sustained value.

Equips stakeholders with a clear roadmap for evaluating potential partners and technologies suited to their growth and resilience objectives.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

The major companies profiled in this Aircraft Sequencing Systems market report include:

Thales S.A.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Collins Aerospace Inc.

Frequentis AG

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Saab AB

Lockheed Martin Corporation

