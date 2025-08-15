Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market Analysis 2018-2024 and Opportunity Forecast 2025-2030 Featuring Thales, Leonardo, Honeywell International and Other Leading Players

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market by System Type (Hardware, Services, Software), Technology (Ads-B, Radar, Satellite Based), Application, End User, Deployment Mode - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market is evolving quickly to address pressing airspace management needs, presenting substantial opportunities for organizations seeking operational optimization, regulatory compliance, and competitive differentiation.
Market Snapshot: Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market Overview
The Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market grew from USD 4.12 billion in 2024 to USD 4.70 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 13.28%, reaching USD 8.72 billion by 2030. Increasing air traffic, rising passenger volumes, and shifting regulatory priorities are primary drivers transforming this sector. The growing need for precise sequencing of aircraft in high-density airspace fuels industry adoption across global markets. Vendors and stakeholders are prioritizing digitalization, automation, and resilient supply structures to enhance system reliability and throughput.
Scope & Segmentation
Market coverage is comprehensive, analyzing all components and deployment patterns influencing stakeholder decisions.
- System Types: Hardware (ground equipment and onboard modules), Services (consulting, installation, maintenance, and support), and Software (conflict detection, sequencing optimization, and trajectory prediction)
- Technologies: Radar systems (primary and secondary), ADS-B (In and Out), Satellite-based solutions (geo and low earth orbit satellites)
- Applications: Arrival management (final sequence, metering), Departure management (pre-departure, pushback coordination), Surface management (gate and taxi sequencing)
- End Users: Air Navigation Service Providers (federal and private), Airlines (cargo, commercial, low cost), Airports (international and regional)
- Deployment Modes: Cloud-based (private/public), Hybrid (edge, mixed), On-premise installations
- Regions: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe/Middle East/Africa (UK, Germany, France, UAE, South Africa, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asian markets)
Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers
- Advanced aircraft sequencing solutions are central to minimizing flight delays and maximizing runway utilization, supporting stakeholders' capacity and efficiency objectives.
- AI-driven automation and machine learning models are fundamentally reshaping sequencing workflows, resulting in increasingly predictive and adaptive air traffic processes.
- Interoperability standards, modular software, and collaborative ecosystems are enabling more seamless integration across diverse airport and airline environments worldwide.
- Investment in digital towers and remote management centers broadens operational reach and consistency, especially in resource-constrained or remote airport contexts.
- Companies adopting localized manufacturing and robust vendor diversification are better positioned to mitigate supply-side risks and maintain business agility.
Tariff Impact: Navigating US Policy Shifts
New United States tariffs introduced in 2025 significantly influenced global supply chains for aircraft sequencing systems. Manufacturers and service providers now face increased sourcing costs and recalibrated project budgets, primarily due to added duties on imports of radar, surveillance, and satellite hardware. Organizations are accelerating strategies for localized production, diversification of vendor relationships, and nearshore manufacturing alliances. Some stakeholders prioritize investment in software optimization to extend the lifecycle of current hardware assets, reducing exposure to procurement volatility. Adaptation to policy changes has encouraged end-to-end supply chain visibility and new approaches to technology deployment.
Methodology & Data Sources
This research combines extensive secondary data analysis with structured primary interviews. Key sources include regulatory documents, technical journals, and corporate disclosures, complemented by in-depth discussions with sector executives. Validity was ensured through quantitative modeling and cross-functional stakeholder reviews.
Why This Report Matters
- Enables executives to anticipate major shifts in technology adoption, regulatory trends, and market structure within aircraft sequencing systems.
- Provides actionable intelligence on mitigating operational risks, optimizing resource allocation, and prioritizing digital investments for sustained value.
- Equips stakeholders with a clear roadmap for evaluating potential partners and technologies suited to their growth and resilience objectives.
Key Topics Covered
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
The major companies profiled in this Aircraft Sequencing Systems market report include:
- Thales S.A.
- Leonardo S.p.A.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Collins Aerospace Inc.
- Frequentis AG
- Indra Sistemas, S.A.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Saab AB
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
