Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Industry Report 2025-2033 | Market is Driven by Urban Housing Demand, Vision 2030, NEOM, and Tech Advancements in Construction Methods

The Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel market size reached USD 1.82 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach USD 2.58 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.73% during 2025-2033.

The growing urban housing demand in Saudi Arabia, alongside substantial government investments in mega-projects like Vision 2030, Jeddah Waterfront, NEOM City, and Entertainment City, is driving the prefabricated building and structural steel market. These large-scale developments require innovative and efficient construction methods, catalyzing the demand for prefabricated structures and steel solutions to meet the ambitious infrastructure goals and rapidly expanding urban needs.







Technological Advancements in Construction Methods



Improvements in automated manufacturing, 3D printing, and building information modeling (BIM) are transforming the design and production methods of prefabricated buildings. These advancements in technology allow for increased accuracy in building, better quality management, and enhanced customization choices for different types of structures.

Moreover, incorporating digital tools during the design stage enables better resource management, fewer mistakes, and more efficient project schedules. By utilizing these advancements, designers and builders can enhance their processes, leading to quicker construction while preserving excellent quality standards. With the rising need for faster and more efficient construction techniques, the integration of advanced technology and prefabrication is reinforcing the feasibility of prefabricated structures and steel construction for large, intricate projects throughout Saudi Arabia.



Support for Major Mega Projects and Smart Cities



Saudi Arabia's focus on large-scale projects and smart cities, like the NEOM project, is driving the need for prefabricated structures and steel frameworks. Projects of this magnitude necessitate swift building and strict compliance with elevated design and performance standards, both of which are satisfied by prefabricated and steel-based construction techniques. Prefabrication allows for quicker project finishes without sacrificing quality, making it suitable for the ambitious timelines associated with these projects.

An important instance is Tilal Real Estate's 2024 unveiling of the $1.6 billion 'Heart of Khobar' smart city initiative in the Eastern Province. Covering 268,000 sqm, this multifunctional project featured hotels, offices, shopping centers, parks, cinemas, and 3,900 parking spots. The combination of cutting-edge infrastructure, sustainability, and technology in these smart cities is effectively enhanced by contemporary prefabrication methods and the adaptability of steel. As these city developments advance, the need for creative construction solutions also increases.



Demand from Educational and Healthcare Infrastructure Projects



The growth of Saudi Arabia's educational and healthcare sectors is a crucial factor contributing to the prefabricated building and structural steel market growth. In 2024, the conclusion of the first phase of Saudi Arabia's Wave 2 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Education initiative, which included the establishment and management of 60 public schools in Medina, underscores the increasing need for quick, economical construction solutions in the education field.

The project, conducted by BEC Arabia and MOBCO, showcased the dedication of the governing body to upgrading educational facilities. Prefabricated structures and structural steel are suitable for these large-scale, time-critical projects because of their efficient construction and cost benefits. With the Kingdom's ongoing investments in education and healthcare infrastructure, especially via PPP models, the need for prefabricated and steel-based solutions is increasing, which is in line with the Kingdom's wider development objectives.



Growth Drivers of Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market:

Government-Led Infrastructure and Economic Diversification Plans



Saudi Arabia's emphasis on infrastructure enhancement and economic diversification is greatly propelling the expansion of the prefabricated construction and structural steel sector. The government's declaration of $2.66 billion funding revealed in 2024 for the creation of 18 new logistics zones, intended to establish Saudi Arabia as a worldwide logistics center, exemplifies this vision. Designed to position Saudi Arabia as a worldwide logistics center, this initiative is included in a larger strategy to increase the total logistics zones to 59 by 2030.

The development of these logistics zones necessitates rapid, economical construction methods, making prefabricated structures and structural steel a suitable option because of their quick assembly and scalability. With the Kingdom advancing its infrastructure to foster economic diversification, especially in non-oil industries, the need for modern, efficient construction techniques, such as prefabrication and steel structures, is increasing significantly.



Increasing Housing Demand



As Saudi Arabia's cities expand, the demand for efficient, cost-effective, and rapid construction methods grows, particularly to meet the growing housing needs. Conventional building methods find it challenging to match the scale and pace needed for extensive housing developments, making prefabricated structures an ideal alternative. These designs greatly minimize construction duration and provide considerable cost benefits, tackling the increasing demand for budget-friendly housing.

Moreover, the rising need for high-density living areas in cities can be addressed with prefabricated structures that can be customized to suit smaller, more confined spaces while maintaining both functionality and visual appeal. An important instance is the 200,000 sqm modular production facility inaugurated in 2025 by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) in Riyadh to assist the Sedra housing project by Roshn, a significant project within Saudi Vision 2030. The facility employs robotics and digital technologies to improve the efficiency of modular construction, aiding in sustainable and affordable housing options.



Cost-Effectiveness and Resource Efficiency



As construction expenses rise, prefabricated building and structural steel offer a more cost-effective and efficient solution. The prefabrication process provides enhanced control over material utilization, resulting in decreased waste and minimized labor expenses, which are crucial for managing costs in substantial projects. Additionally, structural steel is more lightweight, easier to transport, and needs less on-site management, leading to lower logistical costs.

Produced in regulated factory environments, prefabricated elements guarantee high quality, accurate dimensions, and faster installation at building locations. This method further reduces the effects of weather-related setbacks, a frequent concern in the area, as a significant portion of the construction is carried out off-site. The cost-saving benefits of prefabricated buildings and steel-based construction make them especially appealing for both major commercial projects and residential developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Saudi Building Systems Mfg. Co.

Red Sea Housing Services

Kirby Building Systems

Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Component:

Prefabricated Building:

Floors and Roof

Walls

Staircase

Panels and Lintels

Others

Structural Steel:

H-Type Beam

I-Type Beam

Columns

Angles

Others

At present, floors and roofs, and H-type beams account for the majority of the total market share in the Saudi Arabia prefabricated building and structural steel markets, respectively.



Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Institutional

Commercial

Industrial

The residential sector exhibits a clear dominance in the market, on account of rapid urbanization and the increasing number of expatriates in the country.

