New 24h branding service closes the gap between Agencies and AI-Tools

In a landscape where 81% of consumers say they need to trust a brand before making a purchase and investors increasingly factor brand clarity into due diligence, rapid brand execution is becoming a competitive lever. “For startups, branding isn’t decoration, it’s a signal.” said Sosai founder and lead designer Britt Good. “It tells investors you’re serious, and it tells customers you can deliver.”

Industry data suggests the timing is right. The 2025 Slush Startup Survey ranks fundraising and revenue growth as top founder concerns, while investor guides, including Dealroom’s diligence framework , note that visual identity and messaging form part of operational credibility. Yet many early-stage teams remain caught between two imperfect options: weeks-long agency engagements that can stall momentum, or low-cost AI generators producing generic, fragmented assets.

Sosai Studio positions itself between these extremes. Its process begins with an interactive strategy brief, augmented by AI to surface relevant market and visual directions, followed by hands-on design from an experienced human team. Deliverables including logo, typography, colour palette, iconography, mission and vision statements, brand guide, and investor-ready mock-ups are completed within 24 hours. Pricing starts at $1,300 for the Core package, with optional add-ons such as pitch deck templates or landing pages.

“We don’t use tech to replace creativity; we use it to amplify it,” said Good. “By re-engineering the workflow, speed and quality aren’t opposites anymore.”

The approach taps into a wider trend of “AI-enhanced agencies” gaining traction in 2025, offering founders a way to accelerate time-to-market without sacrificing cohesion. For investors, it potentially shortens the lag between a product being ready and a brand being credible. A factor that can influence fundraising timelines.

Sosai’s launch is expected to appeal particularly to founders preparing for seed or Series A rounds, where brand presentation can tip competitive advantage. While the studio’s model may not replace the deep-dive work of long-form brand strategy for later-stage companies, it reflects a shift in early-stage priorities toward shipping investor-ready materials faster.

Sosai Studio was born from a simple observation: Traditional branding takes too long, while AI-only solutions lack the human touch. We set out to create the perfect balance, combining the efficiency of artificial intelligence with the creativity of expert human designers. Our founder, Britt Good, with over 15 years of experience in brand design, recognized that clients deserved better than choosing between waiting weeks for quality or settling for automated templates.

