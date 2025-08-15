Saudi Arabia $4.98 Bn Online Grocery Delivery Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Delivery Market was valued at USD 1.65 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.98 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 20.21%.

Growth in this market is largely driven by increasing digital adoption, particularly via mobile apps that simplify the grocery shopping process. Urban consumers, especially working professionals, are increasingly drawn to the time-saving convenience of home deliveries.

The market is also benefitting from the rise in e-commerce infrastructure, streamlined digital payment solutions, and a broader shift towards contactless shopping post-pandemic. Retailers are enhancing consumer engagement through promotional offers, product variety, and faster service. The convergence of convenience, technology, and consumer lifestyle shifts is positioning online grocery delivery as a mainstream retail channel across Saudi Arabia.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Working Population Across the Region

The increasing proportion of Saudi Arabia's population engaged in full-time employment is a key growth driver for the online grocery delivery market. In 2024, approximately 73.2% of the population is within the working-age group. This demographic, particularly concentrated in cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, demands efficient and time-saving solutions to manage daily tasks such as grocery shopping.

Online grocery platforms cater to this need by offering delivery services that reduce the burden of in-person store visits. The Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which supports digital transformation across sectors, further complements this demand shift. As dual-income households grow and urban life becomes more fast-paced, digital grocery platforms are becoming an essential part of modern retail, offering convenience tailored to evolving consumer lifestyles.

Key Market Challenges

Intense Competition Among Key Players

Saudi Arabia's online grocery delivery market faces significant competitive pressures. Leading players such as HungerStation maintain strong market positions, but the entry of global contenders like Meituan (with its KeeTa app) and the growing popularity of domestic platforms like Mrsool are intensifying rivalry. The landscape is increasingly marked by price wars, rising marketing expenditures, and shrinking profit margins.

Differentiation has become a challenge, as platforms race to offer faster delivery times, competitive pricing, and more intuitive user experiences. Balancing customer satisfaction with operational efficiency is essential for survival and success. With consumer expectations continuously rising, companies must constantly innovate while managing cost-effectiveness and service reliability.

Key Market Trends

Rise of Quick Commerce (Q-Commerce)

Quick Commerce is reshaping the online grocery delivery market in Saudi Arabia by meeting the growing consumer expectation for ultra-fast delivery - typically within 30 minutes. This trend is accelerating in urban areas like Riyadh and Jeddah, where dense populations and tech-savvy consumers demand rapid fulfillment for everyday essentials such as dairy, snacks, and produce.

To meet these expectations, companies are investing in localized distribution models, including dark stores and micro-fulfillment centers. The trend is also influencing logistics strategies and technology investments to improve last-mile efficiency. As consumers increasingly prioritize speed and reliability, Q-Commerce is becoming a core differentiator, shaping service models and intensifying competition in the sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.2% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Nana Direct

LuLu Hypermarket

Noon AD Holdings One Person Company

Talabat

Shgardi

Zepto Marketplace Private Limited

Reliance Retail Limited

Fresh Direct, LLC

Swiggy Limited

Fiora Online Limited

Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Product Category:

Fresh Products

Household Products

Packaged Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Others

Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Platform:

Mobile Application

Desktop Website

Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Mode of Payment:

Pre Delivery Online Payment

Card on Delivery

Cash on Delivery

Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Delivery Market, By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5it0r6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment