Mark your calendars! St. Louis C-suite executives invited to HMG Strategy’s 11th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on August 28

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save the date! C-level executives from the Gateway to the West who want to find out how technology helps them reimagine their enterprise and reshape their businesses are encouraged to attend HMG Strategy’s 11th Annual St. Louis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on August 28.





“It’s important for Midwestern top-tier CIOs and business technology executives to share information that will help their companies and the industry as a whole,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy is happy to provide a platform for these high-caliber leaders to pass on what they’ve learned.”

Key topics to be explored at the 11th Annual St. Louis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Operationalizing Agentic AI

Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-enabled Enterprise

From Vulnerable to Resilient: The Offensive Cybersecurity Advantage

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Most notably, Lisa Nichols, CEO, Technology Partners will lead a panel on the interesting parallels between music and technology leadership, including a performance from percussive ensemble StikYard.

Preliminary speakers at the 11th Annual St. Louis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit are slated to include:

Marc Ashworth, CISO, First Bank

Christy Barker, Vice President & CIO, Olin Corp.

Alan Berry, CISO, Centene Corp.

Katie Canty, Senior Vice President, IT, Panera Bread

Jim Cavellier, Executive Vice President & CIO, Cass Information Systems

Roftiel Constantine, CISO, Barry-Wehmiller

Rahul Deshpande, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development, Mastercard

Jyotsna Gupta, Vice President & CIO, Bi-State Development Agency

Gary Harbison, CISO, Johnson & Johnson

Mark Haubein, Senior Vice President IT, Rawlings Sporting Goods

Peter Hogan, Senior Vice President of IT, Compana Pet Brands

Jennifer Hopper, CIO, Save A Lot

Jason Hunt, Distinguished Engineer, IBM

Zachary Lewis, CIO & CISO, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, St. Louis

Amanda McClerren, CIO, Head of Digital Transformation & IT, Bayer

Jessie Minton, Vice Chancellor for Technology and CIO, Washington University in St. Louis

Craig Moellenhoff, CIO, Crown Packaging

Sean Mullins, CISO, Cass Information Systems

Scott Richert, CIO, Mercy

Jericho Simmons, Vice President & CISO, Sound Physicians

Michael Smith, CIO, Innovaprep

Ellen Sundra, Vice President, Customers, Horizon3.ai

Mark Sundt, CTO, Stax Payments

Suda Suvarna, Global Chief Solutions Officer and US Chief Solutions Delivery Officer, Deloitte

Bill Tingle, CEO, Tingle Leadership

Gary VonderHaar, Executive Vice President, Mastercard

Andrew Wilder, Chief Security Officer, Vector

Erin Williams, Vice President & CIO, Hussmann Corp.

Mike Williams, CEO, Founder, Software Design Partners

(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Atlanta-area technology executives with its HMG Strategy’s 2025-2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards. The award recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical markets.

The event will be held at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac, 1335 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63105.

Valued Partners so far for the 11th Annual St. Louis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Presenting Partners: IBM

Platinum Partners: HCLTech, Horizon3.ai

Community Underwriters: YASH Technologies

Gold Partners: Check Point Software Technologies, T-Mobile for Business, ValueOps

Innovation Accelerator Partners: GTM Capital

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia

Registration for the 11th Annual St. Louis C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is still open.

In addition to this Technology Leadership Summit, HMG Strategy has opened registration for 15 other regional Summits in major cities across the United States and Canada for 2025.

