Aira Health Unveils Innovative Wellness Solutions for Women's Health

Schuylerville, NY, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aira Health, a women’s wellness brand dedicated to reducing overwhelm in the health space, proudly announces the launch of its first line of science-backed supplements formulated to support hormone balance, gut health, immune regulation, metabolism, and autoimmune recovery.





Melissa Rose, AFMP, CHHC, AADP

Created by Melissa Rose, AFMP, CHHC, AADP, an internationally recognized functional medicine practitioner known for her work with complex and rare autoimmune conditions, Aira Health’s new formulations offer a grounded, gentle approach to everyday wellness challenges.

“These products were born out of real need,” said Melissa Rose. “After years of working with women struggling with fatigue, bloating, brain fog, hormone swings, and autoimmune flares, I wanted to create a simpler path. These formulas reflect what’s worked in clinical practice - rooted in nature, backed by science, and gentle enough for daily use.”

The launch includes four targeted supplements:

Period Ease – daily hormonal balance and PMS support





– daily hormonal balance and PMS support Pause Ease – support for perimenopause and post-menopausal transitions





– support for perimenopause and post-menopausal transitions Gut Harmony – advanced digestive and microbiome support





– advanced digestive and microbiome support Liver Love – daily detox, hormone clearance, and metabolic balance



Each product is intentionally crafted to work together or stand alone—providing a safe, synergistic foundation for women navigating hormonal transitions, autoimmune conditions, or chronic symptoms.

With a focus on clarity over confusion, Aira Health is committed to demystifying women’s wellness. The formulas are free of synthetic hormones and unnecessary additives, and each ingredient was selected to gently support root systems of health without pushing or overriding the body.

This launch marks the first phase of Aira’s broader vision: to create a calm, empowered space for women to reconnect with their bodies and receive the support they need, without the overwhelm. Later this year, Aira will debut My Aira Circle, a membership community offering symptom relief strategies, guided protocols, breathwork sessions, and expert Q&As.

Aira Health is more than supplements, it’s a movement toward simple, sustainable wellness that helps women feel like themselves again.

To learn more or request samples, please visit www.myairahealth.com or contact info@myairahealth.com.





Aira Health - a new era of wellness for women.

About Aira Health



AIRA is a women’s wellness brand offering targeted supplements to support hormone balance, gut health, immune regulation, metabolism, and autoimmune recovery. Created by Melissa Rose, AFMP, CHHC, AADP—an internationally recognized functional medicine practitioner known for her work in complex and rare autoimmune conditions—AIRA blends science-backed formulas with a deep understanding of what it really takes to feel better.

Press inquiries

Aira Health

https://myairahealth.com/

Melissa Rose, AFMP, CHHC, AADP

info@myairahealth.com

PO Box 151, Schuylerville, NY 12871



