Redwood Achieves Top Honors in 2025 ORA® Power Rankings and Einstein Best of Awards

Independence, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living, Inc. proudly announces securing the #8 spot in the Division III Power Rankings for the 2025 ORA® (Online Reputation Assessment), while also earning top three rankings across all categories in the prestigious Einstein Best of Awards, recognizing excellence in multifamily operational performance.

The ORA® rankings, compiled by J Turner Research, evaluate the online reputation of over 150,000 multifamily properties across the United States. Using a proprietary scoring system on a scale of 0-100, the ORA score provides a simple, comprehensive measure of a property’s online reputation by aggregating resident feedback, reviews and social media presence.

Redwood earned an ORA score of 80.99, moving the company up five spots from last year to rank eighth in Division III, which includes companies that manage 10,000-19,999 units.

Developed specifically for the multifamily industry, the ORA score is a valuable tool used across the sector for reputation management, operational decision-making, team member recognition and competitive intelligence.

Additionally, the 2025 Division Ranking Einstein Best of Awards recognize the top-performing multifamily companies across Divisions II to V in five critical operational areas: Customer Service, Communication, Cleanliness, Maintenance, and Security. These awards are based on an analysis of open-ended feedback collected over the past 12 months. Utilizing J Turner Research’s AI-powered categorization tool, Einstein, more than 12 million reviews have been analyzed and skillfully categorized into 22 operational areas specific to multifamily housing, providing unique insight into the quality of company operations in these key categories.

“Moving from #13 to #8 in the ORA® rankings is a direct result of disciplined execution by our site teams,” said Mike VanGelder, EVP of property operations at Redwood. “Pairing that with top-three finishes across customer service, communication, cleanliness, maintenance and security in the Einstein Best Of Awards confirms we’re performing where it matters. We’ll use this feedback to tighten processes further and keep improving the resident experience.”

For more details on the 2025 ORA® Power Rankings and Einstein Best Of Awards, visit here.



About Redwood

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with Apartment Neighborhoods® in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Nebraska. The success of Redwood’s approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit http://www.byredwood.com.



