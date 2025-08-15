Deemos Wins SIGGRAPH 2025 Best Paper Award, Debuts "Rodin Gen-2" Text-to-3D Foundation Model

Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deemos, a pioneering research company at the forefront of generative AI for 3D content, is celebrating a triumphant week at SIGGRAPH 2025, marked by winning the conference's prestigious Best Paper Award and successfully debuting its powerful new foundation model, Hyper3D Rodin Gen-2. This victory marks the company's first win after three nominations at the premier computer graphics conference.

The pinnacle of Deemos's presence at the event was the recognition of its technical paper, "CAST: Component-Aligned 3D Scene Reconstruction from an RGB Image," with the Best Paper Award. This top honor validated the paper's groundbreaking approach to analyzing a single 2D picture and intelligently reconstructing it into a complex, component-level 3D scene. The work represents a significant leap beyond simple object creation, demonstrating an advanced understanding of object composition crucial for building detailed virtual worlds.

Building on this profound research, Deemos provided attendees with a hands-on look at the future of digital content creation at its booth. The team conducted live, interactive demonstrations of Hyper3D Rodin Gen-2, a versatile foundation model that serves as a new engine for 3D asset generation. Attendees witnessed firsthand how the technology interpreted simple text prompts or 2D images to produce intricate, high-fidelity 3D models. This process, which the company calls the "Vibe Modeling" era, moves beyond the technical complexities of traditional 3D software, allowing creativity to flow directly from idea to asset. The model's ability to generate individual, editable parts of a larger object was a key point of interest for professionals seeking to integrate the technology into their production pipelines.

"Winning the Best Paper Award at SIGGRAPH is a tremendous honor and a powerful validation of our team's persistent, research-driven approach to solving fundamental challenges in 3D AI," said Qixuan Zhang, CTO of Deemos. "It was incredibly rewarding to share this moment with the community. With Hyper3D Rodin Gen-2, we are turning our most advanced research into a tangible, powerful tool. The enthusiastic reception at SIGGRAPH confirms our belief that this technology will fundamentally change the workflow for 3D artists, game developers, and virtual world builders, making it faster, smarter, and more intuitive than ever before."

The company's deep expertise was further showcased through a series of highly-attended technical paper presentations. In addition to presenting the award-winning "CAST" paper, the Deemos team also presented "BANG: Dividing 3D Assets via Generative Exploded Dynamics," which details a novel method for deconstructing 3D models. They also presented collaborative research with Tsinghua University on "Facial Appearance Capture at Home with Patch-Level Reflectance Prior," highlighting innovations in realistic human digital rendering.

The successful debut and industry recognition at SIGGRAPH 2025 mark a pivotal moment for Deemos, solidifying its position as a leader in generative 3D. The company has effectively bridged the gap between state-of-the-art academic research and practical, commercially-ready solutions that will define the next generation of digital experiences.

About Deemos: Deemos is an AI research and product company dedicated to building the next generation of 3D content creation tools. By combining cutting-edge academic research with intuitive product design, Deemos is accelerating the world's transition to a 3D future. The company is committed to democratizing 3D creation, making it possible for anyone to build, share, and experience immersive digital worlds.

Media Contact:

Qixuan Zhang

CTO of Deemos

Email: hello@deemos.com

Website: http://Hyper3D.ai

###

For more information about Deemos Tech, contact the company here:



Deemos Tech

Qixuan Zhang

+1 818-633-3910

hello@deemos.com

2052 Bundy Drive #1054, West Los Angeles, CA, 90025