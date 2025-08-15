Freddie Mac Discloses Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today posted the results of its 2024 and 2025 stress tests for the severely adverse scenario conducted under U.S. Federal Housing’s implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The results are available at https://www.freddiemac.com/investors/resources.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com

INVESTOR CONTACT: Mahesh Lal
571-382-3630


