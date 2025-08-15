Daimon Robotics Secures Over RMB 100 Million in Angel++ Round Financing, Ushering in a New Era of Tactile Dexterity in Robotics

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Daimon Robotics has recently completed an Angel++ funding round, raising over RMB 100 million. The round was led by China Merchants Venture, with follow-on investments from Orient Renaissance Capital and Bridge Capital. Over the past year, the company has successfully closed three consecutive funding rounds, with total financing reaching several hundred million RMB—setting a new benchmark for early-stage investment in the tactile sensing sector. The newly raised capital will be used to advance the engineering and large-scale application of high-resolution vision-based tactile perception and dexterous manipulation technologies.

As the development of embodied intelligence accelerates, there is growing consensus in the robotics industry that machines must evolve from merely being "active" to being truly "capable." In fields such as industrial manufacturing, smart logistics, and healthcare, robots are increasingly expected to deliver higher levels of operational precision, adaptability, and generalization capabilities.

However, robots that rely solely on vision continue to face limitations when performing complex tasks such as grasping deformable objects, precision assembly, and dynamic interaction. Existing tactile sensors are hindered by constraints in resolution, multimodal signal acquisition, durability, and cost—factors that have long restricted robots’ ability to execute high-precision operations. As a result, high-resolution tactile sensing is increasingly recognized as a critical enabler for enhancing robotic manipulation capabilities.









Officially commenced operations in 2023, Daimon Robotics is headquartered in Shenzhen and operates a dedicated R&D center in Hong Kong. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of high-resolution vision-based tactile perception and dexterous manipulation technologies.

Leveraging years of technological expertise, Daimon Robotics has introduced a proprietary monochromatic light-based vision-based tactile solution. Compared to the commonly used trichromatic light approach found in MIT’s GelSight system, Daimon’s design significantly reduces computational load and heat generation, while improving sensor durability.









Daimon Robotics has independently developed a vision-based tactile sensor featuring 40,000 sensing units per square centimeter—vastly surpassing the approximately 240 sensing units found in a human fingertip and outperforming existing array-based tactile sensors by several hundred times. This high-density sensor is capable of capturing a wide range of multimodal data, including surface topology, texture, stiffness, slip, pressure, and shear force.

Building on this advanced vision-based tactile perception technology, Daimon Robotics has developed a full-stack product portfolio that spans perception, manipulation, and learning. Key offerings include the DM-Tac W, a high-resolution vision-based tactile sensor capable of detecting texture, slip, and material compliance; the DM-Hand1, a dexterous robotic hand featuring an ultra-thin fingertip-integrated vision-based tactile sensor; and the DM-EXton, a wearable device designed for data collection and model training.

By integrating vision-based tactile sensing, Daimon's solutions reduce the data volume required for manipulation models to just one-thousandth of previous levels—substantially expanding the range of executable task types while significantly increasing operational success rates.

Daimon Robotics’ flagship sensor has successfully passed 5 million press-cycle durability tests and has received both CE certification from the European Union and FCC certification from the United States. Within just three months of its launch, the product was integrated into the procurement pipelines of domestic and international clients, with shipments reaching the thousand-unit level. It is now being deployed across applications such as industrial inspection, smart logistics, intelligent manufacturing, and smart services.

Daimon has consistently pursued cross-industry collaboration, joining multiple ecosystem partnership programs and co-innovating with leading global enterprises such as Huawei, Lenovo, and China Mobile. These efforts are driving the scalable adoption of embodied intelligence technologies.





To date, Daimon has raised several hundred million RMB in angel-stage financing—setting a record for the largest angel round in the tactile sensing sector. This achievement is a strong testament to the confidence that top-tier industry players and investors have in Daimon's monochromatic vision-based tactile sensing technology.

Looking ahead, Daimon Robotics will continue to position tactile perception and dexterous manipulation as its core innovation drivers. By partnering with stakeholders across the global value chain, the company aims to deliver embodied intelligence solutions across a wide range of sectors. Daimon is committed to advancing the practical deployment of robotics in real-world applications and accelerating the deep integration of embodied intelligence in smart industry, logistics, services, and healthcare—shaping a new landscape for the embodied AI ecosystem.



