AGCO orders immediate suspension of Longtooth Beverage Company liquor licences after owner charged with trafficking cocaine, other drugs

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has taken action to immediately suspend the licence of Longtooth Beverage Company, located at 429 West Front Street in Stirling, Ontario. This action comes in response to charges laid by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) against Lucas Ferrill, Longtooth’s owner and sole proprietor, for his alleged role in a drug trafficking operation.

The charges against Mr. Ferrill include possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, psilocybin and LSD, as well as possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.00. Under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA), the Registrar may issue an order to immediately suspend a liquor licence where the Registrar considers it necessary in the public interest.

Longtooth Beverage Company holds a licence to brew beer, and endorsements allowing it to operate a retail store and to sell and serve beer onsite. The actions alleged are incompatible with the integrity and honesty required of an AGCO licensee and pose a significant risk to public safety.

The AGCO issued an order to immediately suspend the business’s licence effective August 14, 2025.

“The AGCO’s top priority is to protect the public interest and ensure that all regulated sectors operate with honesty and integrity. Illicit drug trafficking directly undermines public safety and the AGCO will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to combat criminal activity wherever it is identified.”

- Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO



The AGCO’s suspension was ordered under subsection 13(3) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (S.O. 2019, c. 15, Sched. 22), which permits the Registrar to suspend a licence where it is necessary in the public interest.

An establishment served with an Order of Immediate Suspension has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative tribunal that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.

