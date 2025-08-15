Tagger Secures $9 Million in Data-Labeling Contracts, Including $5 Million Agreement with Stable





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tagger, a decentralized AI data-labeling platform, today announced the signing of more than $9 million in new data-labeling agreements, all to be delivered and settled in USD1, the stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial. The agreements include a $5 million contract with payments application Stables.

According to the company, the contracts will be fulfilled using Tagger’s decentralized corporate (“DeCorp”) operating model, which structures data-labeling work as on-chain, auditable tasks. The model is designed to improve data provenance, contributor incentives, and cross-border settlement efficiency.

Under the DeCorp framework, each stage of work—collection, labeling, and review—is logged with attribution on a public blockchain. Tagger states that this structure enables counterparties to verify task completion, track content provenance, and process contributor payments without traditional invoicing delays.

“Data silos and slow payments can limit the speed of AI development,” said Trevor Xu, Founder of Tagger. “With DeCorp, contributors are compensated as soon as work is verified, which can reduce turnaround times for partners.”

The company noted that the $9 million in signed agreements includes more than $6 million in additional contracts beyond the Stables deal. Tagger also reported recent token purchases from World Liberty Financial and the BNB Chain Foundation, which the company says reflect ongoing support for its approach to decentralized data workflows.

Tagger’s platform incorporates smart contracts to manage incentives and settle payments directly to contributor wallets, aiming to address common delays in cross-border labor payments. The system also includes features for dispute resolution and quality verification through multi-tier reviewer processes.

The company indicated that its recent contracts span sectors including financial services, medical imaging, agriculture, and autonomous vehicle development.

For more information about Tagger and its DeCorp operating model, visit https://tagger.gitbook.io .

Contact:

Trevor Xu

trevor@tagger.pro

