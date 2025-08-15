EKOUAER and Arshiner Unveil Teddy Bear & Friends Collection: Where Comfort Meets Companionship

New York, NY, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The widely loved loungewear brand EKOUAER and leading children's apparel brand Arshiner today announce the grand launch of the “EKOUAER X TEDDY FRIENDS X Arshiner” co-branded collection, marking a significant collaboration with the globally loved Teddy Bear & Friends IP. Guided by the theme of warmth, companionship, and sharing, and expressed through the slogan “LOVE TO SHARE, TEDDY’S HERE!”, the series delivers apparel that blends comfort, quality, and emotional connection. The initial core styles are available on August 15, with more designs set to be released on September 15, offering consumers a growing range of products that embody the comforting embrace and timeless appeal of the teddy bear.

A Global Icon of Comfort and Companionship

Teddy Bear & Friends, managed by award-winning licensor Skynet, stands as a world-class original IP celebrated for its universal appeal and timeless emotional connection. For generations, the teddy bear has been more than a toy—it has been a constant companion through childhood milestones, a quiet source of comfort in times of change, and a gentle healer for hearts of all ages. Its charm transcends borders, resonating with families worldwide as a symbol of warmth, trust, and joy.

This enduring spirit is at the heart of the EKOUAER X TEDDY FRIENDS X Arshiner co-branded collection, where design choices translate the teddy bear’s promise into wearable form. The use of cloud-soft fabrics delivers a tactile embrace reminiscent of a teddy’s hug, while playful details and comfort-first silhouettes invite everyday wear that feels as nurturing as it looks. Every piece in the collection is crafted to honor the values that have made Teddy Bear & Friends a global icon—offering not just clothing, but an experience of presence, affection, and optimism.

Telling the Story Beyond the Product

On August 15, EKOUAER and Arshiner launch a joint TV commercial alongside the debut of their Teddy Bear & Friends collection, bringing the series’ spirit of warmth, companionship, and sharing to life on screen. The campaign will reach U.S. audiences when it airs on CBS on August 23, inviting viewers to feel the comfort and optimism that define the collaboration. More than a simple announcement, the TVC serves as the first chapter in an ongoing story—one that will continue with the September 15 release of new designs, ensuring the message of connection and care resonates long after the initial launch. Following the success of LABUBU, there is strong belief that this Teddy-themed TVC will once again spark a new wave of adorable character fandom.

More Than a Collaboration: Where Comfort Meets Companionship

What sets this collaboration apart is not a chase for novelty, but a rare harmony between brand DNA and character ethos. Teddy Bear & Friends carries decades of emotional equity built on trust, tenderness, and the promise of companionship. EKOUAER, with its commitment to softness and calming textures, channels that spirit into garments that feel as reassuring as they look. Arshiner extends the story into children’s wardrobes, bringing approachable style and playful energy that naturally complement Teddy’s warmth. In a market often driven by surface graphics, this partnership is anchored by a tangible design philosophy—cloud-like fabrics, comfort-first construction, and thoughtful details that turn emotional promises into lived experiences.

The campaign’s slogan—“LOVE TO SHARE, TEDDY’S HERE!”—quietly reinforces this balance. It frames the teddy not only as a source of private comfort but as a connector, a companion whose warmth is meant to be shared. This subtle shift matters: apparel is never just personal; it exists in the space between individual moments and social interaction. The brevity of the phrase makes it easy to remember, while its openness allows it to become part of daily life.

Explore the Collection: Official Store Pages

For those eager to experience the EKOUAER X TEDDY FRIENDS X Arshiner collection firsthand, dedicated topic pages have been launched to showcase the full product range and evolving story of the collaboration.

EKOUAER Amazon Page: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/82A9BF49-86F3-486E-8ACE-FBA334C3D8C1?ingress=0&visitId=5d5405df-61e8-4342-88d2-f7bb6cdedb98

EKOUAER Official website: https://ekouaer.com/pages/ekouaer-teddy

Arshiner Amazon Page: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Arshiner/page/D30CBF07-C28F-4D98-BBBB-1006DF716129

Conclusion: Carrying the Warmth Forward

The EKOUAER X TEDDY FRIENDS X Arshiner collection is more than a seasonal launch—it is an invitation to embrace the values that have made the teddy bear a global icon for over a century. By merging thoughtful design with the emotional resonance of Teddy Bear & Friends, this collaboration delivers products that comfort the body and speak to the heart. With each release, the partnership reinforces a simple truth: warmth matters, companionship endures, and the joy of sharing transforms ordinary moments into lasting memories.