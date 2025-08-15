EASE Protocol Announces Web3 Stack for Real-World Use by Governments, Enterprises and Everyday Users

Seattle, WA, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EASE Protocol Inc. ( ease.tech ), an innovative blockchain platform specializing in enterprise and government-grade solutions that focus on ease-of-use and mass adoption, today announced its product line designed to make Web3 easy-for-everyone: end users, merchants, communities, companies, and governments.

Designed for simple onboarding, secure infrastructure, and real-world economic impact, the EASE product line transforms blockchain from abstract infrastructure into intuitive and interoperable tools for multiple entities:

EASE GDP: A solution for national governments to digitize cash economies and unlock economic growth.

EASE ERP: A plug-and-play blockchain integration for large enterprises using ERP platforms like Salesforce and Oracle, to be sold through their channels.

EASE Send: The Easy-for-Everyone™ stablecoin payment super app. Designed for merchants and individuals.

“Both government and enterprise require secure, reliable, and scalable technology that supports communication, collaboration, data management, compliance, and operational efficiency,” said Douglas Horn, Founder of The EASE Protocol. “While their specific needs and regulations may differ, the core challenges are strikingly similar--ease-of-use even for first-time users, and the toolset that each customer type demands. EASE has made a number of breakthroughs in security and ease of use, now bringing those innovations to products that customers can actually use. These products grow from our deep understanding of the real problems users face in Web3 everyday and secure ways to make things easy for everyone.”

EASE GDP will provide governments with a new way to digitize informal economies, potentially increasing national GDP by 1–2 percentage points over projections with visible results in the first year of implementation. It’s built around the realities of digital and financial literacy for people relegated to informal economies and addresses the current frustrations with existing blockchain interfaces.

EASE ERP empowers enterprises to automate smart contracts and enable stablecoin payments, all from their existing ERP and accounting infrastructure.

EASE Send is a payment solution for everyday users, delivering a Venmo/Cash App-like experience for stablecoin payments. With built-in atomic swaps, users can pay in any stablecoin or token they hold while recipients receive the stablecoin they prefer, all within the send transaction without requiring a separate swap, just one seamless transaction that greatly reduces the friction of stablecoin payments. New users can onboard and start making payments in under a minute with no need for MetaMask or other apps. EASE Send is also available as a while label app for customized payment apps.

“The EASE Products all share the ease-of-use advances of simple sign-on, easy onboarding and one-click actions with biometric Passkey security, making blockchain intuitive for the first time,” said Horn. The consistent interface across all products ensures that once someone uses EASE in one context, they’ll feel comfortable using it across multiple verticals.”

The EASE ecosystem is driven by the EASE Token, which plays a central role in enabling features like Exponential Liquidity, a system that can make multi-asset liquidity pools 50 times more capital-efficient, and commitment length-based staking rewards where stakers who commit to longer unlock periods can earn higher percentages of swap rewards. The token also powers seamless stablecoin payments in the EASE Send app, allowing users to pay with any stablecoin while merchants receive their preferred one, all in a single step. As the Atomic Intermediate Token, EASE is vital to transaction flow, giving it real utility and creating a sustainable foundation for ecosystem growth.

EASE makes stablecoins, smart contracts, and blockchain easy for everyone by removing Web3 barriers with a unified, scalable technology stack that serves communities in need. With its token launch on the horizon, this expansion into real-world use cases signals a major step forward for EASE, and for Web3 adoption more broadly. The EASE products will begin to roll out in the coming year, with the launch of the EASE Hub Mainnet and Ayetu Network ( https://ayetu.net/ ) as the first communities using the EASE Protocol to build financial infrastructure.

About The EASE Protocol

EASE is a 4th-generation blockchain protocol, designed to make Web3 accessible, intuitive, and ready for real-world adoption. With a focus on usability, government acceptance, and seamless integration, EASE empowers countries, enterprises, and individuals to unlock the benefits of decentralized technology, free of complexity. From no-code smart contracts to simple stablecoin payments, EASE is building the tools that make blockchain easy, for everyone.