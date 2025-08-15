Ethereum ETH Gains Momentum as Ethereum-Based MAGACOIN FINANCE Announces Completion of $12 Million Strategic Raise

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The price of Ethereum (ETH) has shown notable strength over the past 24 hours, trading in the range of $4,619.49 to $4,788.55 (source: CoinMarketCap, August 15, 2025). Against this positive market backdrop, MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based blockchain project, has confirmed the successful close of its $12 million strategic funding round, supported by more than 10,000 verified participants — including a substantial group of early presale contributors.





Ethereum-Based Project with DeFi Staking Functionality and Third-Party Audits

Fully developed on the Ethereum blockchain, the MAGACOIN FINANCE platform is designed to offer token holders the ability to participate in its Ethereum-based DeFi staking ecosystem. Through this platform, participants may choose to lock (stake) their tokens to support network operations and liquidity. Staking rewards are variable and dependent on market conditions and platform performance.

The project has completed a HashEx security audit, with a CertiK audit currently in progress. Audit findings and reports are or will be made publicly accessible once finalized.

Funding Highlights

$12 million raised from over 10,000 verified participants , including early presale contributors.

raised from over , including early presale contributors. Built fully on the Ethereum blockchain with an integrated DeFi staking platform.

Independent security review: HashEx audit completed , CertiK audit pending .

, . Development roadmap includes potential centralized exchange (CEX) listings, expanded staking features, and strategic partnerships, subject to market and regulatory conditions.

Market Context

Ethereum’s recent upward move has created increased interest in Ethereum-based blockchain projects. While market conditions remain volatile, project backers believe this funding milestone positions MAGACOIN FINANCE for continued product rollout and ecosystem growth.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based blockchain project focused on developing decentralized finance (DeFi) tools and protocols, including staking, liquidity provision, and community-driven governance features.

For more information, visit: https://magacoinfinance.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated product features, potential exchange listings, strategic partnerships, and future growth. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to regulatory developments, market conditions, and technical challenges. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. MAGACOIN FINANCE undertakes no obligation to update any such statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact Details

PR Specialist: Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MAGACOIN FINANCE. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3695429-93b2-4a79-9af2-72b933779f3c