Deus Vult Financial Puts Clients First With Personalized Coverage and Comprehensive Financial Services

Lansing, Kansas, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deus Vult Financial is setting itself apart in the financial services industry by putting client needs at the center of every decision. Unlike large insurance companies that focus primarily on competing on price, Deus Vult Financial takes the time to listen, understand, and create customized plans that fit both the coverage requirements and budgets of its clients.



Deus Vult Financial Logo

The company’s primary focus is on protecting the assets that matter most. This includes providing Home & Auto Insurance, Life Insurance, and Commercial Insurance designed to safeguard property, vehicles, and income. By tailoring policies, clients can make informed decisions with confidence, knowing their coverage addresses their specific circumstances.

For small and micro businesses, Deus Vult Financial offers more than just Commercial Insurance. The firm also assists entrepreneurs in obtaining access to capital through Money Brokerage services, giving them the resources they need to grow and thrive. Business Funding solutions are designed to support clients in achieving their goals without the limitations of one-size-fits-all lending products.

The company’s expertise extends beyond insurance. Deus Vult Financial provides self-service estate planning to help clients protect their assets through wills and trusts. This service allows individuals to take control of their legacy, ensuring that their wishes are respected and their families are cared for. In addition, the firm manages investment portfolios, including 401(k) accounts and Traditional and Roth IRAs, helping clients grow their wealth for retirement. Finally, taxes. Arguably, one of the largest expenses a company or individual will ever incur is addressed with Deus Vult’s Tax Advisory service. This highly appealing service will be available in the not-too-distant future.

“Our mission is to deliver the financial security our clients have been praying for,” said Christopher Krysak of Deus Vult Financial. “By listening first and designing solutions that match both needs and budgets, we ensure every client can make decisions with clarity and peace of mind.”

From individuals looking to secure their homes and vehicles to business owners seeking funding and protection, Deus Vult Financial provides a wide range of services that support long-term stability and prosperity. By combining insurance, investment management, and estate planning, the company offers clients a complete financial partner dedicated to their success.

For more information, visit https://deusvult.finance

About Deus Vult Financial

Deus Vult Financial is a Lansing, Kansas-based financial services firm dedicated to providing tailored solutions that prioritize client needs over price. The company offers Home & Auto Insurance, Life Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Self-Service Estate Planning, Business Funding, and Money Brokerage services, along with retirement portfolio management for 401(k) accounts and Traditional and Roth IRAs.