Water Ways Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation and Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (“Water Ways” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 18, 2025, the Company has received final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) of the consolidation of its outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Share Consolidation”).

Effective at the opening of trading on August 21, 2025 (the “Effective Date”), the Common Shares will commence trading on the TSXV on a consolidated basis. As a result of the Share Consolidation, the 148,785,346 issued and outstanding Common Shares will be reduced to approximately 14,878,537 Common Shares. No fractional Shares will be issued, and any post consolidated fraction of a Common Share will be rounded to the nearest whole number. The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company’s outstanding convertible instruments will be proportionately adjusted on the Effective Date in accordance with their terms.

The name of the Company remains the same following the Share Consolidation, and the Company will continue to trade under the trading symbol “WWT” on the TSXV. The new CUSIP and ISIN for the Common Shares will be 941188302 and CA9411883023 respectively.

Shareholders of record as of the Effective Date who hold Common Shares represented by a physical certificate or DRS statement will receive a letter of transmittal from the transfer agent of the Company, Computershare Trust Company, with instructions on how to exchange their existing certificates or DRS statements for certificates or DRS statements representing Shares on a post Consolidation basis.

Beneficial shareholders who hold their Common Shares through intermediaries (securities brokers, dealers, banks, financial institutions, etc.) and who have questions regarding how the Share Consolidation will be processed should contact their intermediaries.

Update on Liquidation of Irri-Al-Tal Ltd.

Further to its press release dated October 1, 2024, and previous disclosures regarding its strategic shift toward the Canadian market to streamline operations and reduce both fixed and variable costs, Water Ways announced that on October 1, 2024, it filed an application (the “Application”) to cease operations of its Israeli subsidiary, Irri-Al-Tal Ltd. (“IAT”). The filing of the Application was approved by the directors of Water Ways and is not expected to affect the revenues and operation of Water Ways which primarily come from its Canadian subsidiary, Heartnut Grove WWT Inc. (“HGWWT”).

The Application will not affect any assets of Water Ways that are held directly by Water Ways or through HGWWT and is expected to take approximately three years, an increase from the initially anticipated five to twelve month period as a result of delays in collecting amounts owed to IAT by customers located in international jurisdictions.

About Water Ways Technologies Inc.

Water Ways through its subsidiary, is a Canadian provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers in Canada and the USA. Water Ways is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation to the Canadian market. Water Ways’ irrigation projects include vineyards, blueberries, fresh produce cooling rooms and more.

