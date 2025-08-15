Sky Quarry Reports 2nd Quarter 2025 Financial Results

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or the "Company"), an integrated energy solutions company focused on sustainable resource recovery, today reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights

Generated $4.54 million in Q2 revenue , a 35% increase from Q2 2024, driven by regained supply volumes and ongoing operational improvements.

, a 35% increase from Q2 2024, driven by regained supply volumes and ongoing operational improvements. Unveiled a strategic growth plan to ramp operations at the Foreland Refinery to its full permitted production capacity of up to 800,000 barrels per year, positioning the Company to meet growing regional fuel demand.

to ramp operations at the Foreland Refinery to its full permitted production capacity of up to 800,000 barrels per year, positioning the Company to meet growing regional fuel demand. Submitted an application for a recycling permit to develop an integrated energy facility in Utah that will recover valuable oil from waste asphalt shingles, supporting a fully integrated supply chain for the Company’s operations.

to develop an integrated energy facility in Utah that will recover valuable oil from waste asphalt shingles, supporting a fully integrated supply chain for the Company’s operations. Launched a strategic digital asset initiative to explore the tokenization of real-world energy commodities, with the goal of opening new market channels and building a long-term digital treasury.

2nd Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were $4.54 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.38 million for the comparable period in 2024, representing an increase of 35%. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenues were $10.87 million, compared to $14.33 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 24%.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was a loss of $117,529, compared to a loss of $485,589 in Q2 2024, an improvement of $368,060. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, gross profit was a loss of $843,060, compared to a profit of $83,860 in the prior year period, a decrease of $926,920.

Total operating expenses were $1.62 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $0.97 million in Q2 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, operating expenses totaled $3.56 million, up from $2.58 million in the prior year period.

Net loss was $2.21 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.56 million for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net loss was $5.54 million compared to $6.03 million in the prior year period.

Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $0.73 million, compared to $2.60 million in the prior year period.

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit www.skyquarry.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company’s other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, as well as the Company’s Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

Sky Quarry Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $173,795 $385,116 Accounts receivables 622,521 1,123,897 Prepaid expenses and other assets 403,665 339,124 Inventory 1,999,351 3,149,236 Total current assets 3,199,332 4,997,373 Property, plant, and equipment 5,635,527 6,160,318 Oil and gas properties 8,887,940 8,534,967 Restricted cash 801,816 2,929,797 Right-of-use asset 1,066,943 1,115,785 Goodwill 3,209,003 3,209,003 Total assets $22,800,561 $26,947,243 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $4,245,605 $4,046,319 Current portion of operating lease liability 77,824 38,422 Current portion of finance lease liability 16,964 16,120 Warrant liability 358,441 459,067 Lines of credit 1,133,633 1,260,727 Current maturities of notes payable 5,890,981 6,578,017 Total current liabilities 11,723,448 12,398,672 Notes payable, less current maturities, net of debt issuance costs 2,244,970 2,000,560 Operating lease liability, net of current portion - 77,824 Finance lease Liability, net of current portion 966,661 971,690 Total Liabilities 14,935,079 15,448,746 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock $0.0001 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized: 22,110,161 and 19,027,208 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2,211 1,903 Additional paid in capital 37,585,087 35,674,391 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (211,383) (209,708) Accumulated deficit (29,510,433) (23,968,089) Total shareholders’ equity 7,865,482 11,498,497 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $22,800,561 $26,947,243





Sky Quarry Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

For 6 months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 Three

Months

Ended June 30,

2025 Three

Months

Ended June

30, 2024 Six

Months

Ended

June 30,

2025 Six

Months

Ended June

30, 2024 Net sales $4,541,472 $3,375,244 $10,874,439 $14,327,574 Cost of goods sold 4,658,440 3,860,833 11,717,499 14,243,714 Gross margin (116,968) (485,589) (843,060) 83,860 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,620,696 971,378 3,554,426 2,579,262 Depreciation and amortization 2,916 1,473 4,944 2,945 Total operating expenses 1,623,612 972,851 3,559,370 2,582,207 Loss from operations (1,740,580) (1,458,440) (4,402,430) (2,498,347) Other income (expense): Interest expense (318,708) (2,105,821) (1,191,176) (3,414,266) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 29,093 - (56,660) (108,887) Gain (loss) on warrant valuation (174,354) - 100,626 - Other income (expense) (4,101) 26,858 3,376 21,552 Gain (loss) on sale of assets - (25,075) 3,920 (25,075) Other expense, net (468,070) (2,104,038) (1,139,914) (3,526,676) Loss before provision for income taxes (2,208,650) (3,562,478) (5,542,344) (6,025,023) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss (2,208,650) (3,562,478) (5,542,344) (6,025,023) Other comprehensive loss Exchange loss on translation of foreign operations (2,097) - (1,675) (8,134) Net loss and comprehensive loss $(2,210,747) $(3,562,478) $(5,544,019) $(6,033,157) Loss per common share Basic and diluted $(0.10) $(0.22) $(0.27) $(0.37) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 21,589,413 16,347,767 20,422,497 16,426,722



