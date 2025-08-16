Personalized Jewelry Brand SETT to Launch SETT NOIR, A Sterling Silver Collection with Three Distinct Luxury Finishes

Phoenix, AZ, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SETT, a men’s jewelry brand known merging aesthetic simplicity with personalization, has announced the upcoming launch of its newest collection: SETT NOIR – sterling silver men’s bracelet fusing three distinct finishes: black rhodium, white rhodium, and gold plating. Defined by its rich contrast and meticulous design, the collection marks a bold shift toward more sophisticated, contemporary luxury design within the brand’s portfolio.

SETT NOIR

Inspired by the use of black rhodium-plated sterling silver, a hallmark element running through the entire series, the name SETT NOIR takes its cue from the collection’s darker, refined aesthetic. Developed entirely in-house, the designs were brought to life in partnership with Italian artisans, with each bracelet crafted and finished in Italy.

“Our goal with SETT NOIR was to take a step beyond our classical styles and explore more elevated, modern expression of men’s jewelry,” said Uri Raveh, SETT Brand Manager. “By combining three contrasting finishes in a single sterling silver piece, we’ve created a collection that feels both distinctive and versatile, balancing bold design with understated elegance.”

A Step Beyond the Classics

While SETT’s existing collections have emphasized timeless, personalized pieces, SETT NOIR introduces a different design language. The collection moves away from purely classical silhouette, embracing a more sophisticated aesthetic that appeals to men seeking jewelry with subtle complexity.

The combination of dark, bright, and warm tones gives each piece a layered architectural quality – deliberate balance of depth, light, and texture. This contrast of the black rhodium, white rhodium, and gold plating is built into the design itself rather than added as ornament, allowing the finishes to enhance the structure and presence of the bracelets. The result is a collection that commands attention without overpowering.

SETT NOIR complements a tailored suit as naturally as they add edge to a casual ensemble, serving as versatile accents that can adapt to multiple personal styles. By blending bold contrast with a restrained architectural form, SETT NOIR bridges the heritage of classic craftsmanship with contemporary sensibility. It is a collection designed to resonate with seasoned jewelry collectors and those seeking a meaningful new addition to their wardrobe.

A Permanent Collection With Future Potential

Unlike seasonal drops that appear briefly and fade with trends, SETT NOIR is envisioned as a long-term part of the brand’s portfolio, signaling SETT’s confidence in the collection’s staying power and its relevance to the modern men’s jewelry market.

From the outset SETT intends to expand SETT NOIR beyond bracelets. The brand already exploring how the distinctive three-finish combination could translate into other forms. According to the brand, if early reception is strong, it plans to expand the NOIR design language into necklaces, potentially followed by additional categories that preserve the collection’s unique architectural balance.

“We see SETT NOIR as more than a single collection. It’s a beginning of a design language we can build on,” added Raveh. “Establishing it as a permanent line gives us and our customers the chance to see it evolve, adapt, and remain relevant throughout the years.” This approach not only allows product variety over time but also ensures each piece feels connected to the original vision.

For SETT, the launch of SETT NOIR marks more than just the arrival of a new product. It marks step toward a more contemporary, luxury territory. While the brand continues to uphold its commitment to personalization and timeless appeal, this collection aims to carve out a space for a more modern, architectural expression of luxury.

Positioned for a Strong September Launch

Launching in September, the collection aligns perfectly with the fall fashion cycle, just as shoppers begin eyeing upscale accessories for gift-giving and self-styling.

SETT NOIR will be available exclusively through the brand’s official online store and select retailers, with early access previews offered to email subscribers and social media followers in the weeks leading up to the launch.

To explore SETT’s collection or to stay updated on SETT’s latest collection, please visit http://www.settandco.com.

About SETT

SETT is a contemporary men’s jewelry brand that merges aesthetic simplicity with craftsmanship, offering pieces designed to balance timeless appeal with modern sophistication. Known for high-quality sterling silver designs and the option for personalization, the brand creates jewelry that carries meaning while standing up to everyday wear. Each collection is developed in-house and produced in collaboration with skilled artisans, including Italian makers for select lines, ensuring every detail meets exacting standards. From engraved rings to statement bracelets, SETT’s designs reflect a commitment to individuality, authenticity, and the belief that men’s jewelry should feel both personal and enduring.





