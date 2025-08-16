Proper Ecom Opens Done-For-You Amazon Business Program

Hallandale Beach, FL, Aug. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proper Ecom, a US-based e-commerce operations firm, has rolled out a new program designed for individuals who want to own an e-commerce brand without managing the day-to-day work. The Done-For-You Amazon Business Program is built for those with $85,000 or more to invest. Proper Ecom’s team handles everything – from product research to fulfillment – so clients can focus on ownership, not operations.





“We spent years learning how to build great Amazon stores,” said Ohr Fluxman, Founder of Proper Ecom. “Now, we help individuals own stores that are set up the right way and built to grow. You own the store. Our team does the work.”

Clients keep full ownership of their Amazon stores, but they don’t need to figure out how to run them. Proper Ecom takes care of everything needed to grow the business and keep it working well.

Two Strategic Business Models: Private Label or Wholesale Exclusive Brand Deals

The first way is Private Label. This model is to help clients build their own brand. Proper Ecom helps them create products, design packaging, and sell them on Amazon and TikTok Shop. The team also helps with ads and uses Amazon FBA to store and ship products.

The second way is Wholesale Exclusive Brand Deals. This model is to help clients sell well-known name-brand products. Proper Ecom sets up special agreements so only the client can sell those items. The team sets up the store, lists the products, and handles everything. In this model, net profits are shared, which is driven by performance.

The Proper Ecom Hybrid Approach

Proper Ecom takes a hybrid approach. This approach combines these two proven models, giving investors flexibility based on goals and risk level. This differentiates Proper Ecom from its competitors. Most companies focus on one model. Proper Ecom is innovative and uses both models.

All this comes with a dashboard that shows how the store and brand are doing. Clients also get regular calls with Proper Ecom to talk about next steps.

Key Features and Benefits of the Program:

Full Ownership with Transparent Reporting: Clients own the store and get paid every two weeks. They can see sales and profits in real time.

Turnkey Business Setup: Proper Ecom sets up the account, finds products, creates listings, and finds suppliers.

Access to High-Demand Products: Clients can sell established brand products that people already know and trust while they build their own brand.

Fully Managed Operations: Proper Ecom handles ads, shipping, customer questions, and day-to-day work.

Built to Grow: The store can add more products and grow over time. The team helps with testing and planning.

Built for Long-Term Value and Scalable Exit

Each store is made to be its own business. It has a name, a history, and the right setup to grow and even be sold one day. More than an online shop, it’s a business built for sustainability and scalability.

Proper Ecom helps grow the store by finding new products, getting more deals, and making smart choices based on data. Some clients keep growing their store. Others sell it later. The clients hold all the power to do what is best for them and their family.

With a strong team and clear plan, clients get more than a storefront or website, they get a real business that can grow.

Program Availability

Proper Ecom is now welcoming new clients. Spots are limited to make sure each store gets full attention. Individuals can book a call to learn more and see if the program is a good fit.

Learn more at https://properecominvestments.com/

About Proper Ecom

Proper Ecom is a company that builds and manages Amazon stores for clients. Since 2018, the team has created successful stores using smart systems for finding products, customer service, shipping items, and growing sales. With two clear models combined into a hybrid approach, private label and wholesale exclusive brand deals, Proper Ecom helps clients own strong online businesses that last.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not provide financial or investment advice. All investments carry risk. Proper Ecom does not promise any specific results. Outcomes depend on the market and how each store performs.

