GridStrat Unveils GridStrat Clarity, a Business and Industry-Aware AI Engine for Improved AI Search Visibility and Live Market Intelligence

Calgary, Aug. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridStrat today announced the launch of GridStrat Clarity, a business-aware AI platform that continuously analyzes a company and its operating environment to improve how AI systems answer questions about the business and to surface live market signals for sales, financing, and compliance teams. The Calgary-based firm specifies that the platform merges Generative Answer Engine Optimization (AEO/GEO) with continuous business ecosystem monitoring, a response to corporate and customer decisions increasingly originating and receiving decision support from AI tools.

“AI is now the front door to most buying and strategic decision making. GridStrat Clarity maximizes your business’s value creation potential in this critical environment by continuously teaching AI systems the correct and most compelling facts about your business. Now you can ensure prospective stakeholders, from customers to investors, have your best information at their fingertips, and you can get ahead and stay ahead of competition by more rapidly digesting market shifts and improving your tactics.”

— Ryan McDonald, Founder & CEO, GridStrat

The platform’s AI Visibility Optimization is already delivering significant results. It audits what popular AI tools like ChatGPT, Google AI infused search, Gemini, and Perplexity know about a business, provides guidance to improve recommendation visibility, corrects inaccuracies with structured, verifiable information, and helps earn accurate citations for high-intent queries.

“In just over a month, we moved from basically invisible in AI search recommendations to number 1 in both of our targeted growth markets, Idaho and Washington, for our product category,” said Terry Sydoryk, CEO of Cellar Insights. “That shift has positioned us far more effectively to meet our company’s sales objectives.”

Beyond public visibility, GridStrat Clarity provides continuous, company-specific intelligence by tracking organizations, customers, policies, competitors, technologies, and key events. This allows it to route critical signals into actionable briefings and workflows. This new AI-driven landscape impacts the entire business ecosystem, including consulting and marketing communications partners.

“PR is a major contributor to AI answer credibility... GridStrat Clarity ensures our clients are represented accurately. Additionally, it equips their executives, and our team!, with GridStrat’s strategic news monitoring and market intelligence, empowering everyone to move smarter and execute faster,” said Dalyce Semko, Founder & CEO of communications partner ExpandCommunications.

Why This Matters

AI systems are rapidly becoming a critical component of business, from product and vendor evaluation to exploring strategic scenarios and assisting with content and workflow. Simultaneously, markets, technologies, and regulatory and policy signals are changing more rapidly than ever. Organizations require improved and more accurate representation in AI answers for both external parties and for their own internal teams. GridStrat Clarity achieves this through continuous business ecosystem awareness to make more timely, informed decisions.

Availability and Early Access

GridStrat Clarity is available now to qualified customers and agency partners. GridStrat will also be opening limited Early Access programs for new modules built on the same business-aware core, including Target ID & Account Radar, Capital Signals & Grant Finder, and M&A support. Interested companies can join the waitlist.

