Bitcoin Swift Presale Stage 5 Nears Close With $750K Raised, 2,600+ Participants, and New Bonus Program Ahead of September 18 Deadline





LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a decentralized financial operating system integrating AI automation, zk-privacy, and programmable incentives, has announced key progress in its ongoing presale. Now in Stage 5, the project has raised more than $750,000 from over 2,600 participants, with just days remaining before Stage 5 concludes and the September 18, 2025 presale deadline approaches.

Presale Metrics: Current Status of Stage 5

Current Price: $5

$5 Launch Price Target: $15

$15 Stage 5 APY: 96% with more than $60,000 in staking profits already distributed to users

96% with more than $60,000 in staking profits already distributed to users Participants: Over 2,600

Over 2,600 Total Raised: $750,000+



Bitcoin Swift’s presale is designed around a short, momentum-driven timeline of 64 days, with distributions applied automatically at the end of each stage. This structure allows participants to access real protocol benefits before mainnet launch.

A referral bonus program is also live, offering 10% on both sides of every completed transaction, further fueling growth and expanding community engagement.





New Tiered Bonus Program for Participants

Bitcoin Swift has introduced an additional bonus program for presale participants that stacks with stage-based price steps, APY payouts, and Proof of Yield (PoY) distributions. The structure is designed to reward larger commitments with higher allocations:

Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 10% Bonus Tokens

$100 – $1,999 → 10% Bonus Tokens Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 20% Bonus Tokens

$2,000 – $4,999 → 20% Bonus Tokens Tier 3: $5,000+ → 40% Bonus Tokens



These tiers are available immediately and remain active until the close of the presale.

Influencer buzz is accelerating

Coverage from creators and analysts is pushing awareness beyond crypto‑native circles. Notable deep dives include:

Token Galaxy : explains how stage‑by‑stage PoY payouts create real cash flow during presale.

: explains how stage‑by‑stage PoY payouts create real cash flow during presale. Crypto Show : breaks down the AI contracts, zk‑privacy, and the logic behind a Solana‑first rollout.

: breaks down the AI contracts, zk‑privacy, and the logic behind a Solana‑first rollout. Bull Run Angel : focuses on bonus tiers and how they multiply allocations.







Technology: Building a Decentralized Financial OS

Bitcoin Swift positions itself as a financial operating system rather than a single-purpose blockchain. Its technology integrates:

AI-powered smart contracts that adapt to live network usage

that adapt to live network usage A privacy-first decentralized identity (DID) layer utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to balance compliance and confidentiality

utilizing zero-knowledge proofs to balance compliance and confidentiality Hybrid consensus that combines Proof of Work for block creation with Proof of Stake finality checkpoints every 100 blocks

that combines Proof of Work for block creation with Proof of Stake finality checkpoints every 100 blocks Programmable PoY rewards tied directly to network activity, allowing active contributors to earn yields based on measurable participation

The network launches first on Solana, leveraging high throughput, fees under one cent, and direct access to an ecosystem of more than 400 projects. After rollout, BTC3 transitions to its native chain for expanded autonomy.

Audited and verified for trust

BTC3 matches hype with verification. The project has public reviews through the Cyberscope Audit , a comprehensive Audit Solidproof report, and the Audit Spywolf analysis, alongside full KYC . This stack, combined with DID privacy and AI‑assisted governance, creates a security posture most presales cannot match.

BTC3E Stablecoin

To support real-world utility, Bitcoin Swift introduces BTC3E, a USD-pegged stable asset minted by locking BTC3 into collateral vaults at a 150% starting ratio. AI oracles update price data in real time, while automatic liquidations safeguard solvency. This enables participants to transact, move value, and access DeFi services inside the ecosystem without cross-chain dependencies.

Influencer and Community Engagement

Community awareness is accelerating as independent analysts and creators highlight the presale’s structure and features. Coverage includes:

Token Galaxy : examining stage-by-stage PoY payouts and their impact on presale value flow

: examining stage-by-stage PoY payouts and their impact on presale value flow Crypto Show : detailing BTC3’s AI contracts, zk-privacy architecture, and Solana-first strategy

: detailing BTC3’s AI contracts, zk-privacy architecture, and Solana-first strategy Bull Run Angel: outlining how the tiered bonus system multiplies allocations for early participants



This wave of commentary has broadened awareness beyond crypto-native circles, increasing visibility in the final month of the presale.





Exchange Discussions and Market Readiness

Reports indicate that Bitcoin Swift is in active discussions with several exchanges, including MEXC, KuCoin, and LBank. While details remain unconfirmed, listings would introduce liquidity at the conclusion of presale and enhance accessibility for new participants.

Key Dates and Next Steps

Presale End: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 Stage 5 Closing: Final days before progression to next stage

Final days before progression to next stage Duration: 64-day presale timeline

64-day presale timeline Launch Price: $15 target

With just two days left in Stage 5, participants have limited time to secure allocations at the current $5 price point and access tiered bonus opportunities.

Outlook

Bitcoin Swift’s presale continues to show strong momentum with rising participation, a defined roadmap, and verified technical foundations. With programmable PoY rewards, audited security, a Solana-first launch, and a stablecoin for everyday use, the project is positioning itself as a high-utility platform for both institutions and individual users.

The combination of over 2,600 participants, more than $750,000 raised, and an active bonus structure underscores growing confidence as the September 18 deadline approaches.

About Bitcoin Swift (BTC3)

Bitcoin Swift is a decentralized financial operating system designed to connect network activity with wealth creation. The platform combines programmable rewards, AI-driven contracts, privacy-preserving identity, hybrid consensus, and stablecoin utility to deliver scalable financial infrastructure.

For more information, visit: https://bitcoinswift.com

