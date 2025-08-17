CNC LOSS ALERT: Centene Corporation Investors with Losses are Reminded of the September 8 Class Action Deadline – Contact BFA Law (NYSE:CNC)

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until September 8, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased Centene securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned: Lunstrum v. Centene Corporation, et al., No. 25-cv-05659.

Why was Centene Sued for Securities Fraud?

Centene is a healthcare company that focuses on providing services to consumers enrolled in government-sponsored healthcare programs like Medicaid and Medicare, as well as those that purchase insurance under the Affordable Care Act from the Health Insurance Marketplace.

On December 12, 2024, Centene announced financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 which the company said reflected “[s]tability in earnings power in the face of unprecedented headwinds.” Next, on February 4, 2025, Centene increased its 2025 guidance due to enrollment “overperformance.” Then, on April 25, 2025, Centene again increased 2025 guidance due to continued strong growth in enrollment and retention, while touting the “progress we are making as an organization while navigating a dynamic policy landscape.” In truth, the majority of the market that Centene serves was experiencing lower than expected enrollment growth and increased morbidity rates, or frequency of disease and illness.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On July 1, 2025, Centene abruptly withdrew its previous guidance after reviewing an independent actuarial report from Wakely Consulting Group which showed that overall market growth in 22 of the 29 states Centene serves was lower than expected and that morbidity in those states was significantly higher than expected. On this news, the price of Centene stock fell $22.87 per share, or more than 40%, from $56.65 per share on July 1, 2025 to $33.78 per share on July 2, 2025.

What Can You Do?

