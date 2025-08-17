AAPL LOSS ALERT: Apple Inc. Investors with Losses are Reminded of the August 19 Class Action Deadline – Contact BFA Law (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors have until August 19, 2025, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors who purchased Apple securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Tucker v. Apple Inc., et al., No. 5:25-cv-05197.

Why was Apple Sued for Securities Fraud?

Apple is a multinational technology company that engages primarily in the businesses of smart-devices and artificial intelligence (“AI”). Apple’s software includes a digital personal assistant called “Siri,” which was first introduced in October 2011. The complaint alleges that Apple misrepresented Siri’s advanced AI-based features as well as its ability to deliver them within the iPhone 16 product cycle.

In truth, as alleged, Apple lacked a functional prototype of Siri’s purported advanced AI-based features and misrepresented the time it would take to integrate such features into its devices.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On March 7, 2025, Apple announced it was indefinitely delaying several AI-based Siri features, citing development delays and pushing their release to sometime “in the coming year.” On this news, the price of Apple stock declined $11.59 per share, or almost 5%, from $239.07 per share on March 7, 2025, to $227.48 per share on March 10, 2025, the following trading day.

Then, on June 9, 2025, Apple hosted its Worldwide Developer Conference for 2025. Noticeably, Apple failed to announce any new updates regarding advanced Siri features. Analysts and media outlets described the WWDC as “underwhelming” and “disappointing,” with CNN stating that “it’s unlikely that any of the announcements made at Monday’s event will change the perception that Apple is behind its competitors in AI.” On this news, the price of Apple stock declined $2.47 per share, or over 1%, from $203.92 on June 6, 2025, to $201.45 per share on June 9, 2025, the following trading day.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Apple you may have legal options

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you.

Ross Shikowitz

ross@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

