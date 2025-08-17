Good Giving: ImpactLife Blood Donors Contribute $30K to Nonprofits

Davenport, Iowa, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volunteer donors who give blood with ImpactLife have contributed more than $30,000 to nonprofit causes through the blood center’s “Good Giving” program so far this year. On today's National Nonprofit Day (August 17, 2025), ImpactLife is sharing the update on “Good Giving” to celebrate the generosity of blood donors who support their communities in a variety of ways.

National Nonprofit Day is celebrated annually on August 17 to recognize the significant impact of nonprofit organizations in our communities. “One way that ImpactLife celebrates our fellow nonprofit organizations is to encourage blood donors to direct their donor rewards to the nonprofit of their choice through our Good Giving program,” said Katie Marchik, Chief Operating Officer.

Under the Good Giving program, donors can choose from a list of thousands of charitable organizations and make a financial impact with the value of their donor reward. “This is a powerful way for donors to double the impact of their donation – blood products for their community members and a financial donation to their favorite charity,” said Marchik.

GOOD GIVING: HOW IT WORKS

Good Giving is a component of the blood center’s Donor For Life rewards program. After each donation, blood donors receive an email with the subject line “Your Recent Donation” within 48 hours. The message includes a link to order a thank you gift, which can come in the form of an electronic gift card, points to use in the Donor Rewards Store, or the opportunity to make a charitable donation. Donors who select the Good Giving option receive information on how to select their charity. All 501(c)(3) organizations are available to choose and the amount of the donor's contribution is based on donation frequency. (Learn more at www.bloodcenter.org/goodgiving.)

To book an appointment for blood donation, call (800) 747-5401, text LIFESAVER to 999-777, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

GOOD GIVING IN ACTION

When tragedy struck at the YNOT Outdoors facility in Chatham, Illinois last April, community members stepped forward to donate blood, knowing their blood donations could help save the lives of future trauma victims. ImpactLife’s Good Giving program also allowed those same donors to forgo their donor reward and funnel those dollars to YNOT as a youth serving nonprofit with outdoor-focused programming. ImpactLife donors' generous spirit provided support to a nonprofit at a critical time.

Over the last six months, blood donors at ImpactLife have elected to donate $30,000 of donor rewards to various nonprofit organizations. “They know they are part of something bigger,” said Marchik. “Each and every dollar will support life-changing missions and programming that strengthen communities. ImpactLife is proud to offer our Good Giving program because we know our communities are stronger when we join forces.”

ABOUT IMPACTLIFE

ImpactLife is a nonprofit, independent, community blood center founded in 1974 that provides lifesaving blood products and services to more than 130 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is one of the top 12 blood providers in the U.S. supporting the needs of patients, hospitals, EMS partners, and medical researchers throughout the country. The blood center’s mission is supported by more than 200,000 volunteer blood donations each year. For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

