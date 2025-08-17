INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - HIMS

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIMS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Hims & Hers and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 25, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 29, 2025, Hims & Hers announced a long-term collaboration with Novo Nordisk, starting with the immediate sale of “a bundled offering of Novo Nordisk’s FDA-approved Wegovy® on the Hims & Hers platform.” Then, on June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk issued a press release announcing that it was terminating its partnership with Hims & Hers, citing “Hims & Hers deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk.” The press release stated that Hims & Hers “has failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under the false guise of ‘personalization.’” The press release further stated that “[b]ased on Novo Nordisk’s investigation, the ‘semaglutide’ active pharmaceutical ingredients that are in the knock-off drugs sold by telehealth entities and compounding pharmacies are manufactured by foreign suppliers in China” which “FDA has never authorized or approved and which may contain unsafe and illicit foreign ingredients.”

On this news, Hims & Hers’ stock price fell $22.24 per share, or 34.63%, to close at $41.98 per share on June 23, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.