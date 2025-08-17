INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of MarineMax, Inc. – HZO

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MarineMax, Inc. (“MarineMax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HZO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether MarineMax and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 24, 2025, MarineMax issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, MarineMax cut its profit guidance by half at the midpoint to $0.45 to $0.95 per share, compared to prior guidance of $1.40 to $2.40 per share. MarineMax’s Chief Executive Officer stated that “[a] combination of ongoing economic uncertainty, evolving trade policies and geopolitical tensions contributed to weak retail demand across the recreational marine industry in the June quarter,” adding that the challenging business conditions is leading consumers to delay purchases until conditions improve.

On this news, MarineMax’s stock price fell $4.61 per share, or 16.87%, to close at $22.71 per share on July 24, 2025.

