INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nutex Health Inc. - NUTX

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Nutex and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 22, 2025, Blue Orca Capital (“Blue Orca”) issued a short report on Nutex. The Blue Orca report alleges, among other things, that Nutex faces litigation risk due to its relationship with HaloMD, a third-party vendor that was recently sued for engaging in a “coordinated fraudulent scheme” to take millions from insurance companies on behalf of healthcare billing clients.

Following publication of the Blue Orca report, Nutex’s stock price fell $11.18 per share, or 10.05%, to close at $100.01 per share on July 22, 2025.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980