INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. - BNED

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (“Barnes & Noble” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BNED). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Barnes & Noble and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 18, 2025, Barnes & Noble disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its annual report for the fiscal year ended May 3, 2025 will be delayed due to an ongoing investigation regarding how the costs of digital sales were recorded. The investigation’s early findings indicate that Barnes & Noble may have overstate accounts receivable by up to $23 million, and that the Company expects to report at least one material weakness tied to manual journal entries.

On this news, Barnes & Noble’s stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 21.02%, to close at $8.87 per share on July 21, 2025.

