Project Finance Facility Fully Repaid

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK; TSX: ALK; OTCQX: ALKEF) (‘Alkane’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the repayment of the outstanding A$45,000,000 debt in the Macquarie facility established for the expansion of the Company’s Tomingley Gold Operations (Tomingley) in Central New South Wales.

The A$45,000,000 has been repaid using the Company’s cash reserves. Alkane is now substantively debt free apart from its standard equipment financing.

Alkane Managing Director & CEO, Nic Earner, said: “The repayment of the A$45 million outstanding balance on our debt facility reflects Alkane’s financial flexibility following the completion of the merger. This position demonstrates the strength of Alkane's balance sheet and gives us increased flexibility to pursue strategic organic and potential external growth opportunities whilst retaining a very strong working capital position.”

ABOUT ALKANE ‐ www.alkane.com.au ‐ ASX:ALK | TSX: ALK | OTCQX: ALKEF

Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK; TSX:ALK; OTCQX:ALKEF) is an Australia-based gold and antimony producer with a portfolio of three operating mines across Australia and Sweden. The Company has a strong balance sheet and is positioned for further growth.

Alkane’s wholly owned producing assets are the Tomingley open pit and underground gold mine southwest of Dubbo in Central West New South Wales, the Costerfield gold and antimony underground mining operation northeast of Heathcote in Central Victoria, and the Björkdal underground gold mine northwest of Skellefteå in Sweden (approximately 750km north of Stockholm). Ongoing near-mine regional exploration continues to grow resources at all three operations.

Alkane also owns the very large gold-copper porphyry Boda-Kaiser Project in Central West New South Wales and has outlined an economic development pathway in a Scoping Study. The Company has ongoing exploration within the surrounding Northern Molong Porphyry Project and is confident of further enhancing eastern Australia’s reputation as a significant gold, copper and antimony production region.

