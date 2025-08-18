Hegang: From "Coal Capital" to "Park City," Poetic Living Weaves a New Scroll of People's Livelihood

HEGANG, China, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hegang, a small northern border town once known as the "Coal Capital," is now writing, through ecological transformation, a new chapter of people's livelihood - creating "Homes within Parks".

The Publicity Department of the CPC Hegang Municipal Committee noted that in recent years, the city has implemented the principle of "building a people-centered city", allocating over 80% of its fiscal expenditure to livelihood improvements. This commitment has driven the city's transformation from coal-dependent "black" to ecologically vibrant "green," converting former coal mining subsidence areas and shanty towns into lush ecological spaces.

Today, Hegang's built-up areas have achieved a greening coverage rate of 43.55%, with 32 parks and squares transformed from former coal mining subsidence areas and shanty towns. Dongshan Sports Park, once a derelict mining site, has been ecologically restored into a vibrant "nature's living room" for citizens. Now featuring 320,000 trees and 5 million flowers that create a "four-season tapestry", the park boasts with 4 artificial lakes and 5.5 kilometers of walking trails, serving as the perfect spot for morning exercises and leisure activities. Nanshan South Starry Sky Campsite stands as another shining example: across 120,000 square meters of lush grasslands, 18 tents and 5 "straw hat pavilions" are thoughtfully arranged, where citizens leisurely stroll along wooden boardwalks. Few would imagine that portions of this land once lay as barren hillocks in coal mining subsidence areas. Xing'an District has magically transformed 28,000 square meters of abandoned wasteland into a Chinese-style "community garden", where "flower plots" tended by residents and DIY "tire playgrounds" now breathe new life into the community. "Once overgrown with weeds, this place has become our very own backyard garden," said resident Xie Guiqin proudly while watering zinnias.

"We're not just building parks in the city, but we're transforming the entire city into one grand park," explained Zhang Guanzhuang, Director of Hegang Natural Resources Planning and Survey Service Center, articulating the core philosophy. Hegang has implemented comprehensive ecological restoration of mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes and grasslands, resulting in clear water flowing through its "two rivers and fourteen streams". With excellent air quality recorded on 98.5% of days annually, the city was awarded the title of "National Water Ecological Civilization City".

Source: Publicity Department of the CPC Hegang Municipal Committee