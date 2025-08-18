Pulsar Helium Announces Major Flow Test Results at Jetstream #1, Topaz Project

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a leading helium project development company, is delighted to report major natural flow test results at the Jetstream #1 appraisal well, part of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA. These latest results mark a major leap in well performance, with natural flow rates more than tripling those recorded in 2024.

A summary of the results is as follows:

On August 15, 2025 Jetstream #1 achieved a peak natural flow rate of ~501 thousand cubic feet per day (~501 Mcf/d) on a 38/64” choke at ~30 pounds per square inch (psi) well head pressure (WHP), achieved with no compression or stimulation. No formation water has been encountered; the gas has flowed as dry gas.

Substantial improvement over 2024 tests: In April 2024, Jetstream #1 achieved a peak natural flow of ~150 Mcf/d at 34 psi WHP (~821 Mcf/d under well-head compression) with helium concentrations ranging from 8.7% to 14.5%; the well is now flowing at more than three times the rate recorded in April 2024 under similar pressure conditions.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

“The deepening of the Jetstream #1 appraisal well to a total depth of 5,100 feet, penetrating the entire interpreted helium-bearing zone, has proven highly successful. The well is now naturally flowing at ~501 thousand cubic feet per day at 30 pounds per square inch WHP, more than three times the peak natural flow achieved in 2024. This result validates our subsurface model, significantly de-risks the Topaz project, and confirms the reservoir’s outstanding productivity. This is especially exciting considering the 2024 gas analysis for the same well returned helium concentrations ranging from 8.7% to 14.5%. With further flow testing, including under well-head compression, and gas composition analyses to follow, we look forward to sharing further updates, and the results of Jetstream #2. These results underscore the immense opportunity at Topaz and signal the start of unlocking its full potential.”

Test Results and Analysis

The Jetstream #1 well delivered a maximum natural flow rate of ~501 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d) during open-flow testing on August 15, 2025. This was observed on a 38/64-inch choke at approximately 30 psi WHP, without compression assistance. By comparison, during initial appraisal in April 2024, Jetstream #1 reached a peak natural flow of ~150 Mcf/d at 34 psi. The improvement of more than threefold under near-identical pressure conditions highlights the effectiveness of recent wellbore clean-up and deepening and underscores the formation’s strong productivity. Importantly, no formation water has been encountered, the gas has flowed as dry gas.

In addition to the peak result, Jetstream #1 demonstrated stable long-duration flows, producing 150–300 Mcf/d for periods of 12–18 hours on smaller choke sizes. These sustained flows showed no significant decline and were followed by rapid pressure recovery, indicating excellent reservoir recharge capacity.

Compression Testing and Expected Upside

To further assess the well’s maximum capacity, Pulsar is commencing a compression-assisted flow test. By reducing WHP via surface compression, flow rates are expected to increase significantly. For reference, compression applied during the February 2024 test program resulted in a maximum flow rate of ~821 Mcf/d. The current test is designed to validate Jetstream #1’s full potential and provide key data for production facility design and future development planning.

A Brief Explanation of Flow Testing Under ‘Natural’ Conditions and Under ‘Compression’

When a well produces under natural flow, the gas comes to surface on its own, pushed out purely by the pressure in the reservoir. It’s a strong indicator of how much energy the reservoir holds. With compression, special surface equipment is used to lower the pressure at the wellhead, which makes it easier for the gas to flow out. This doesn’t change the size of the reservoir, but it allows much higher flow rates and gives a clearer picture of the well’s maximum production potential.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz project is located in northern Minnesota, USA where Pulsar is the first mover and holds exclusive leases. Drilling at the Jetstream #1 appraisal well reached total depth (“TD”) of 5,100 feet (1,555 metres) on January 11, 2025, successfully penetrating the entire interpreted helium-bearing reservoir and beyond. The Jetstream #1 appraisal well previously reached TD of 2,200 feet (671 metres) on February 27, 2024, identifying top-tier helium concentrations of up to 14.5%, well above the 0.3% widely accepted economic threshold, and flowed at a rate of 821,000 cubic feet per day under well-head compression. Drilling of the Jetstream #2 appraisal well was completed on February 1, 2025, reaching a TD of 5,638 feet (1,718 metres). These activities will progress Pulsar’s strategy become a producer of helium, addressing increasing global demand.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

