BellaSeno Establishes High-Profile Clinical Advisory Board

Leading international experts to support clinical development of BellaSeno´s pioneering resorbable breast implants

Pivotal clinical trial to be initiated shortly

Leipzig, Germany / Brisbane, Australia, August 18, 2025 – BellaSeno GmbH, an ISO 13485-certified medtech company developing resorbable scaffolds using additive manufacturing technologies, today announced that the Company has established a Clinical Advisory Board consisting of seven renowned key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the fields of clinical breast reconstruction and plastic surgery.

“We are delighted to have established a Clinical Advisory Board comprised of so many high-profile plastic surgeons and clinicians with outstanding experience in all relevant breast surgery procedures,” said Mohit Chhaya, CEO of BellaSeno. “All experts are board-certified plastic surgeons with extensive training from prestigious institutions. They have each contributed significantly to the advancement of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery through active roles in clinical research.”

The members of BellaSeno´s newly established Clinical Advisory Board are:

Dr. William P. Adams, Jr. Dr. William Adams is a board-certified plastic surgeon and Associate Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center, where he also directs the Aesthetic Fellowship Program. He is a globally recognized expert on breast implant safety and serves as a trusted advisor to the FDA. Dr. Adams specializes in breast augmentation, reconstruction, and body contouring procedures. His work bridges clinical excellence with regulatory and scientific insight.

Dr. Patricia McGuire. Dr. Patricia McGuire is a leading plastic surgeon specializing in breast surgery and body contouring. Dr. McGuire is the president of the Aesthetic Society’s education and research foundation and holds key roles on implant safety task forces and editorial boards, is a section editor for The Aesthetic Surgery Journal and is a passionate advocate for informed patient choice and medical transparency. Her research and leadership have advanced understanding of breast implant illness and surgical outcomes.

Dr. Bob Basu, MD, MBA, MPH. Dr. Bob Basu is a nationally recognized, board-certified plastic surgeon and the incoming President of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the world’s largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons. He is the Founder and Managing Director of Basu Aesthetics + Plastic Surgery, a multi-location independent group private practice in Houston, Texas. He is recognized for excellence in breast enhancement, body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and complex revision surgery. A sought-after speaker, published author, and advisor on safety and innovation in aesthetic medicine, Dr. Basu has been instrumental in shaping national standards for surgical care and practice management. His blend of clinical expertise, leadership experience, and business acumen brings a unique perspective to advisory board initiatives.

Prof. Anand Deva. Professor Anand Deva is Head of Cosmetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Macquarie University in Australia. A global authority on breast implant safety, he is renowned for his research on infection control and health system innovation. Prof. Deva also founded Integrated Breast Health Clinics and has held senior leadership roles in academic and clinical settings.

Dr. Michael Edwards. Dr. Michael Edwards is a board-certified plastic surgeon and Past President of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). He trained at leading U.S. military medical centers and is considered one of the top plastic surgeons in the country. Dr. Edwards is known for his dedication to patient education, surgical ethics, and advanced reconstructive techniques. He continues to mentor young surgeons and lead within the specialty.

Dr. Caroline Glicksman. Dr. Caroline Glicksman is a board-certified plastic surgeon and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She is widely recognized for her leadership in breast surgery and served as a Principal Investigator in all major U.S. silicone breast implant trials. Dr. Glicksman trained at top institutions in New York and holds dual undergraduate degrees in microbiology and sociology. She completed a law degree in pharmaceutical and medical device law in 2020. Her work has made significant contributions to implant safety and clinical outcomes.

Dr. Mark L. Jewell. Dr. Mark Jewell is Assistant Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Oregon Health Science University and a former President of ISAPS. He has long served as a clinical researcher and global speaker on aesthetic surgery and breast implants. Dr. Jewell has shaped industry standards through his advisory roles and scholarly work. He remains a respected thought leader in aesthetic innovation.

“Of note, the expertise of our clinical advisors is recognized globally, reflected in leadership positions within prestigious professional societies. They often advise regulatory agencies, reflecting their expertise and commitment to advancing the field,” added Dr. med. Tobias Grossner, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of BellaSeno. “As we prepare to initiate a pivotal clinical trial of our resorbable breast implants in the coming months, the expertise and feedback of our newly established advisory board will be invaluable to our clinical strategy.”

About BellaSeno

BellaSeno GmbH was founded in 2015 and is headquartered on the BioCity campus in Leipzig, Germany, with a subsidiary in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is developing novel resorbable soft tissue and bone reconstruction implants made by additive manufacturing (3D-printing) under ISO 13485 certification. The Company has received substantial financial support from private investors as well as from the Saxony Development Bank (SAB), the European Fund for Regional Development (EFRE), Germany´s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the Australian government. The Company has been co-funded from tax resources based on the budget adopted by the members of Saxony State Parliament.





