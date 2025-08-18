Cybersecurity Insurance Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Case Studies of Securityscorecard, Bitsight, Country Mutual Insurance, Cyberark, Aon, and Chubb

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity Insurance Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Insurance Coverage (Data Breach, Cyber Liability), Insurance Type (Packaged, Standalone), Provider Type (Technology Providers, Insurance Providers) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cybersecurity insurance market is projected to expand significantly, with expected growth from USD 16.54 billion in 2025 to USD 32.19 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 14.2%. The rise in cyberattacks’ frequency and complexity necessitates businesses to safeguard against financial losses through insurance. Regulatory mandates, such as GDPR, are escalating the need for cybersecurity insurance as a compliance requisite.





The integration of digital technologies, remote working, and cloud infrastructure broadens the cyberattack surface, amplifying the demand for robust coverage. Data breaches and associated legal costs have heightened cybersecurity insurance’s strategic value. Insurers employing AI-driven risk analytics offer tailored policies, enhancing market attractiveness.

Conversely, the market contends with challenges like inadequate actuarial data leading to pricing difficulties, claim frequency escalating premiums, policy complexities, and low SME adoption. Weak client cybersecurity practices contribute to higher loss ratios, deterring insurer involvement. Systemic risks from large-scale or state-sponsored cyberattacks threaten insurers' financial viability.



Solutions Segment Dominates Market Offerings



Solutions, involving analytics platforms, disaster recovery, business continuity, and cybersecurity solutions, dominate market offerings. Tailored for businesses, these solutions mitigate financial risks from breaches, ensuring coverage for privacy violations, IT forensics, regulatory matters, and more. Insurers provide real-time dashboards and cyber risk scores to evaluate and mitigate risks.



Data Breach Insurance Experiences Significant Uptake



Data breach insurance, offering critical financial coverage and response resources for breach incidents, presents high growth potential. Covering costs from legal fees to reputational management, it ensures compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA. It addresses legal liabilities, forensic investigations, and business interruption losses, extending to ransomware and extortion scenarios, making it essential in today's cyber threat landscape.



Asia Pacific Leads in Market Growth



The Asia Pacific region emerges as the fastest-growing market, driven by digital transformation across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia, coupled with increased ransomware attacks and data breaches. Heightened regulatory demands in these regions spearhead insurance adoption, particularly in BFSI, healthcare, and IT. Despite challenges such as low SME penetration and a lack of historical loss data, the market is ripe for sector-specific products and AI-enhanced underwriting.



Established markets like Singapore and Australia, backed by strong legal frameworks, lead in adoption. Increased regulatory penalties are projected to drive market demand further. Insurers can leverage partnerships with cybersecurity vendors to expand coverage.



Insight from Industry Leaders



Interviews with industry leaders, including CEOs, directors, and system integrators, underscore market dynamics. Participants included:

By Company: Tier I - 55%, Tier II - 30%, Tier III - 15%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 40%, Director Level - 25%, Others - 35%

By Region: North America - 60%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 12%, Rest of the World - 8%

Noteworthy market players include BitSight, Mitratech, RedSeal, SecurityScorecard, UpGuard, Travelers, AXA XL, AIG, Beazley, and Chubb.



Comprehensive Market Analysis



The report provides extensive coverage of the cybersecurity insurance market, detailing size and growth potential across offerings, insurance coverage, type, provider, and region. It features in-depth competition analysis, vendor strategies, and trends.



The report offers critical insights for market leaders and newcomers, enhancing competitive understanding and strategy formulation. It highlights primary market drivers, restrictions, opportunities, and challenges, aiding players in gauging industry momentum.



Key Insights Include:

Drivers: Regulatory boost, high financial recovery rates, increasing cyber threats

Restraints: Awareness gaps, cost concerns

Opportunities: AI and blockchain for analytics, widening coverage scopes

Challenges: Cyber risk engagement, data privacy issues

Thorough assessments cover emerging technologies, market developments, diversification strategies, and competitive profiles, facilitating informed decision-making within the industry landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 345 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Surge in Mandatory Cybersecurity Regulations and Legislations to Boost Demand for Insurance Protection High Rate of Recovery of Financial Losses to Promote Cybersecurity Insurance Market Growth Increase in Frequency and Sophistication of Cyber Threats

Restraints Lack of Awareness Related to Cybersecurity Insurance and Reluctance in Choosing Cybersecurity Insurance Over Cybersecurity Solutions Soaring Cybersecurity Insurance Costs

Opportunities Exclusion of Cybersecurity Insurance Cover from Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Technology for Risk Analytics

Challenges Cyber Insurers Grapple to Gain Traction Despite Soaring Cybersecurity Risks Data Privacy Concerns Lack of Understanding, Technical Knowledge, and Absence of Historical Cyber Data for Effective Underwriting



Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Brief History of Cybersecurity Insurance Solutions

Ecosystem

Tools, Techniques, and Frameworks in Cybersecurity Insurance Market

Current and Emerging Business Models

Porter's Five Forces Model

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Technology Analysis Key Technologies Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Big Data Analytics Internet of Things Adjacent Technologies Blockchain Cloud Complementary Technologies Threat Intelligence Data Breach Response Security Monitoring & Analytics

Future of Cybersecurity Insurance Market Landscape Short-Term Roadmap (2025-2026) Mid-Term Roadmap (2027-2028) Long-Term Roadmap (2029-2030)

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Best Practices in Cybersecurity Insurance Market

Patent Analysis

Pricing Model Analysis

Use Cases Securityscorecard Helped Cyber Insurance Provider Better Understand Customer Risk European Financial Service Providers Leveraged Bitsight for Security Performance Management Country Mutual Insurance Company Leveraged Cyberark's Privileged Security Access Platform Global 500 Insurance Company Chose Prevalent's Third-Party Risk Management Solution Aon Secured Financial Institution's Funds and Data from Third-Party Cyber Risks Chubb's Cybersecurity Insurance Cover Assisted SME in Recovering Financial Losses

Key Conferences and Events, 2025

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations General Data Protection Regulation Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Federal Information Security Management Act Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act Sarbanes-Oxley Act International Organization for Standardization 27001

Key Compliances in Cybersecurity Insurance Market

Investment and Funding Scenario

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI Impact of Generative AI on Cybersecurity Insurance Use Cases of Generative AI in Cybersecurity Insurance Future of Generative AI in Cybersecurity Insurance

Impact of 2025 US Tariff - Cybersecurity Insurance Market

Company Profiles

Bitsight

Mitratech

Redseal

Securityscorecard

Upguard

Cisco

Microsoft

Check Point

Attackiq

Sentinelone

Broadcom

Accenture

Cylance

Trellix

Cyberark

Cye

Securit360

Founder Shield

Chubb

Axa Xl

Aig

Travelers

Beazley

Allianz

Aon

Arthur J. Gallagher

Axis Capital

CNA

Fairfax

Liberty Mutual

Lloyd's of London

Lockton

Munich Re

Sompo International

At-Bay

Cybernance

Coalition

Resilience

Kovrr

Sayata Labs

Zeguro

Ivanti

Safebreach

Orchestra Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85bd93

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment