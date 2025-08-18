On-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Report 2025 | Companies Focused on Leveraging Innovative Packaging Solutions to Meet Evolving Consumer Demands, Offering Promising Avenues for Growth

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The on-the-go breakfast packaging market has witnessed robust growth and is poised to expand significantly from $7.6 billion in 2024 to $8.13 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 7%. Historically, market expansion was propelled by the rising popularity of frozen breakfast items, the growing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat breakfast options, a preference for Western-style breakfasts, and an increasingly fast-paced lifestyle.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $10.59 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 6.8%, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging, rising disposable incomes, and a broader availability of on-the-go breakfast options. Anticipated trends include innovative packaging solutions, e-commerce platform expansion, branding opportunities, and advanced smart packaging technologies.

The rising demand for snack foods is further catalyzing the on-the-go breakfast packaging market. Snack foods, such as chips, cookies, and granola bars, are coveted for their convenience, appealing to consumers with busy lifestyles who desire quick and portable options. On-the-go breakfasts are increasingly aligning with snack food trends, meeting the demand for fast and nutritious choices. Reports indicate that in March 2024, sales of on-the-go snacks surged by 39% compared to 2023, highlighting this growth trajectory.

Leading market players are focusing on developing grab-and-go packaging solutions to enhance convenience and portability. For instance, in September 2024, Belgian Boys, a prominent U.S. food company, unveiled the Breakfast All Day boxes and Pancakes & Go cups. This innovation provides stress-free, mess-free breakfast options suitable for consumption in cars, lunchboxes, or on the move, emphasizing freshness and convenience.

Strategic industry moves, such as Amcor Plc's acquisition of Berry Global for $8.43 billion in November 2024, aim to fortify leadership positions and drive innovation within the industry. Berry Global, renowned for its breakfast food packaging expertise, complements Amcor's strategy to expand market reach.

Key market players include Amcor plc, Tetra Pak, Graphic Packaging International LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, and ProAmpac, among others. In 2024, North America emerged as the largest region for on-the-go breakfast packaging, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to grow most rapidly.

On-the-go breakfast packaging solutions encompass diverse product types such as breakfast cereals, bars, yogurt, and smoothies. These products are packaged in materials like plastic, paper, and metal, available in rigid and flexible types, and distributed through supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms.

This growing market holds remarkable potential for companies focused on leveraging innovative packaging solutions to meet evolving consumer demands, offering promising avenues for growth and development in the coming years.

The report answers critical questions concerning the largest and most rapidly expanding markets for on-the-go breakfast packaging, its relation to the broader economic landscape, demographic influences, and other relevant markets. It presents a comprehensive view of market characteristics, including size, growth, segmentation, competitive landscape, and strategic insights.

Scope:

Markets Covered: Product Type: Breakfast Cereals, Breakfast Bars, Yogurt and Smoothies, Breakfast Sandwiches, Other Product Types Material: Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Glass, Metal, Other Materials Packaging Type: Rigid, Flexible Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Selling, Other Channels

Subsegments: Breakfast Cereals: Single-Serve Cereal Cups, Pouch Packaging, Resealable Bags Breakfast Bars: Granola Bars Packaging, Protein Bars Packaging, Cereal Bars Packaging Yogurt and Smoothies: Squeeze Pouches, Single-Serve Bottles, Multipack Containers Breakfast Sandwiches: Flexible Wraps, Clamshell Containers, Heat-And-Eat Packaging Other Product Types: Ready-To-Drink Coffee Packaging, Muffins and Pastries Packaging, Egg-Based Meal Packaging

Companies Featured Amcor plc Tetra Pak Graphic Packaging International LLC Huhtamaki Oyj ProAmpac Klockner Pentaplast Elopak Printpack Winpak Ltd. Greiner Packaging Bemis Company Inc Emsur Polytainers Inc. Nichrome India ltd. ePac Flexible Packaging Logos Packaging Shako Flexipack Private Limited Wheel Flexible Packaging Evergreen Packaging Neeyog Packaging Honokage IML



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

On-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Characteristics

On-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Trends and Strategies

On-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market - Macro Economic Scenario

Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging PESTEL Analysis Analysis of End Use Industries Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Growth Rate Analysis Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Historic Market Size and Growth Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Forecast Market Size and Growth Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Total Addressable Market (TAM)

On-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Segmentation Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market, Segmentation by Product Type Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market, Segmentation by Material Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market, Segmentation by Packaging Type Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Breakfast Cereals Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Breakfast Bars Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Yogurt and Smoothies Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Breakfast Sandwiches Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Product Types

On-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Regional and Country Analysis Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market, Split by Region Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market, Split by Country

On-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Competitive Landscape on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Company Profiles

on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Global on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard

Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market

Recent Developments in the on-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market

On-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies Countries Offering Most New Opportunities Segments Offering Most New Opportunities Growth Strategies



