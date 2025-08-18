Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market Forecast Report and Leading Company Analysis 2025-2029

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive rack and pinion steering system market is projected to grow by USD 4.51 billion between 2024 and 2029, demonstrating a CAGR of 4.7% during this period.
This growth is spurred by factors such as the increasing adoption of electric power steering systems, enhanced control capabilities, and the design advantages of rack and pinion steering technology.
The comprehensive market analysis provides detailed insights regarding market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering leading vendors.
Emerging trends such as the adoption of steer-by-wire systems and the dual-pinion steering system are pivotal in the anticipated market growth. The development of rack and pinion systems enhanced with IHSA control modules for heavy commercial vehicles also indicates a promising trajectory for market expansion.
It includes current market scenarios, emerging trends, and key growth drivers, presenting a robust study driven by a blend of primary and secondary information gathered from industry participants and strategic sources.
Market Segmentation
By Application
- Front-wheel drive
- All-wheel drive
- Rear-wheel drive
By Type
- Electronic
- Electro-hydraulic
- Hydraulic
- Manual
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger car
- Commercial vehicle
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Report Coverage
- Market sizing
- Market forecast
- Industry analysis
The report also includes a detailed vendor analysis to enable businesses to enhance their market position. Key vendors analyzed include:
- BorgWarner Inc.
- China Automotive Systems Inc.
- HL Mando Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- JTEKT Corp.
- Kaz Technologies
- Knorr Bremse AG
- Magna International Inc.
- Mando
- Nexteer Automotive Corp.
- NSK Ltd.
- Rane Holdings Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- thyssenkrupp AG
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
The analysis provides insights on upcoming trends and challenges set to influence growth, assisting companies in strategizing to seize new opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Analysis
- 2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 2.3 Factors of disruption
- 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
3 Market Landscape
- 3.1 Market ecosystem
- 3.2 Market characteristics
- 3.3 Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
- 4.1 Market definition
- 4.2 Market segment analysis
- 4.3 Market size 2024
- 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
5 Historic Market Size
6 Qualitative Analysis
7 Five Forces Analysis
- 7.1 Five forces summary
- 7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- 7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- 7.4 Threat of new entrants
- 7.5 Threat of substitutes
- 7.6 Threat of rivalry
- 7.7 Market condition
8 Market Segmentation by Application
- 8.1 Market segments
- 8.2 Comparison by Application
- 8.3 Front-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.4 All-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.5 Rear-wheel drive - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.6 Market opportunity by Application
9 Market Segmentation by Type
- 9.1 Market segments
- 9.2 Comparison by Type
- 9.3 Electronic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.4 Electro-hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.5 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.6 Manual - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.7 Market opportunity by Type
10 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- 10.1 Market segments
- 10.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
- 10.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 10.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 10.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
11 Customer Landscape
12 Geographic Landscape
- 12.1 Geographic segmentation
- 12.2 Geographic comparison
- 12.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.11 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.14 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.15 Australia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.16 Spain - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.17 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- 13.1 Market drivers
- 13.2 Market challenges
- 13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 13.4 Market opportunities/resilience
14 Competitive Landscape
- 14.1 Overview
- 14.2 Competitive Landscape
- 14.3 Landscape disruption
- 14.4 Industry risks
15 Competitive Analysis
- 15.1 Companies profiled
- 15.2 Company ranking index
- 15.3 Market positioning of companies
